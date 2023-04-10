100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

As the VCT Americas league kicks off with Week 2, the ten franchised teams are competing in the Regular Season, which is essentially the Group Stage, to secure the top six positions and make it to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, a double-elimination bracket format will follow, with the top three teams qualifying for Masters Tokyo.

On Day 2 of Week 2, two incredible matches took place at the exciting event. The first series was between the NA teams of NRG Esports and Sentinels. NRG showcased a great performance as they bounced back from their previous loss and won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series with a 2-0 scoreline.

The second matchup of the day was between MIBR and KRU Esports. With a 2-1 scoreline, Brazil's MIBR were able to secure their very first win with a dramatic comeback after losing the first map.

100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses - Who will win the final match of Week 2 in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Over the years, 100 Thieves has always been amongst the top teams in NA. In 2022, 100 Thieves made significant changes to their roster that got positive results. During the franchising period, they decided to go with a single change wherein they brought the former XSET player Cryocells to the team. Furthermore, the team had a great showing at LOCK//IN.

In recent times, Evil Geniuses has struggled in the NA VCT scene. While franchising, the team decided to go with a nine-player roster. So far, the team hasn't come up with the best results and failed to perform well at VCT LOCK//IN as they were eliminated in their second match.

The matchup will most likely favor 100 Thieves as the roster has been together for longer and has provided better results as opposed to Evil Geniuses so far.

Head-to-head

Both of these teams have faced each other multiple times in the past. Their most recent matchup was during the Champions Tour NA Stage 2: Challengers in 2022, where Evil Geniuses won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Recent results

100 Thieves' last match was against Sentinels in the VCT Americas League and they lost this Bo3 series 1-2. Evil Geniuses' last match was in the very same Americas league against Cloud9, where they lost the series 0-2.

Potential lineups

100 Thieves

Brenden " stellar " McGrath (IGL)

" McGrath (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Brendan " BcJ " Jensen

" Jensen Corbin " COM " Lee

" Lee Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can enjoy this upcoming matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. Alternatively, they can tune into the watch parties that are generally held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Monday, April 10 at 12:00 pm PDT/9:00 pm CEST/12:30 am IST (next day).

