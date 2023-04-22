100 Thieves vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has been an exciting event to follow, with teams from North America, Brazil, and LATAM all battling it out to secure their place in the top six of the table. These teams will then move on to the Playoffs stage, where finishing in the top three will secure them a spot at Masters Tokyo. Day 2 of Week 4 will have two matchups, one of which is between 100 Thieves and KRÜ Esports.

Week 4 kicked off with two matches, the first of which was between Sentinels and LOUD. Despite being a dominant force in the league, LOUD faced a tough challenge from Sentinels, who pushed them to their limits in a close BO3 (Best of Three) series. In the end, LOUD emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, but they had to fight hard for it.

The second matchup was between Leviatán and MIBR. Leviatán ended up delivering one of the most dominant series in the Americas League as they won the first map Pearl by 13-4 and the second map Icebox by 13-3, taking the series by 2-0.

100 Thieves vs KRÜ Esports - Who will win this matchup at VCT Americas League?

Predictions

100 Thieves started off with a loss against Sentinels in the VCT Americas League. The team was considered to be a top NA team but hasn't lived up to that reputation. Despite having a decent performance at LOCK//IN,100 Thieves has only won one match so far.

KRÜ Esports has struggled in the league. The team has been able to win a couple of individual maps but hasn't won a single match yet.

The matchup will most likely favor 100 Thieves, as they have performed much better compared to KRÜ Esports.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams have faced each other before.

Recent results

100 Thieves' last match was in the VCT Americas League against Cloud9. They lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

KRÜ Esports most recent matchup was in the same league against NA’s Evil Geniuses, where they lost the BO3 series by 2-1.

Potential lineups

100 Thieves

Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Alexandre " xand " Zizi

" Zizi Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match unfold on the YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into watchparties by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

