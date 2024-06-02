100T vs Gen.G - VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai Upper Bracket Semifinals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The 100T vs Gen.G match at VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai is the first semi-final series in the Upper Bracket and will take place on June 2, 2024. The winner will be one step closer to winning the tournament, taking home $350,000 as well as three VCT Championship Points towards a potential Champions 2024 qualification.

Although today's 100T vs Gen.G game is a high-stakes one, the loser will get to fight it out in the Lower Bracket to keep their tournament dreams alive. Here is everything you need to know about the face-off between 100T and Gen.G from predictions and potential lineups to livestreaming details.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the 100T vs Gen.G match at VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai

Prediction

100 Thieves have looked like the team to take down for a long time. Under the leadership of Kelden "Boostio" Pupello, the squad's star player, cryocells seems to have finally re-found his footing. The team's most inconsistent performer is still Asuna with his feast-or-famine showings.

Thankfully, the overall talent of the squad is so high that Asuna's relatively weaker performances have not had an adverse effect. However, him finding consistency is extremely important if 100T are to find success in the latter parts of VCT 2024 Masters Madrid.

Gen.G have looked like one of the most formidable forces at Masters Madrid so far. t3xture's abilities as a Duelist as well as the fantastic support from the rest of the cast have guided the squad to this level of success. If they can keep up this performance, they will prove to be the toughest opponents 100T have faced in a long while.

All things considered, today's 100T vs Gen.G match is more likely to go the way of Gen.G unless the North American squad can arrive with all guns flaring.

Head-to-head

While there have been several 100T vs Gen.G games in the past, those were between earlier iterations of the squads. The results of those series are irrelevant as far as today's game is concerned.

Recent results

100 Thieves have been on an impressive win streak. Since their loss against KRU Esports in Week 4 of the Americas League Stage 1, they have taken down the likes of NRG Esports, LOUD, Leviatan, G2 Esports (twice), and FUT Esports.

On the other hand, going into today's 100T vs Gen.G match, the latter has had a W-L-W-W-W streak against T1, Paper Rex, Leviatan, FunPlus Phoenix, and Fnatic, respectively. The only loss was at the Grand Finals of Pacific League Stage 1. The squad is undefeated at VCT Masters Shanghai so far.

Potential lineups

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

Where to watch 100T vs Gen.G at VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai

The series between 100 Thieves and Gen.G at VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai will take place on June 2, 2024. The start time will vary based on the region you are watching it from. Here is a detailed breakdown:

US (West): 1 am PT (June 2, 2024)

1 am PT (June 2, 2024) US (East): 4 am ET (June 2, 2024)

4 am ET (June 2, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 10 am CEST (June 2, 2024)

10 am CEST (June 2, 2024) India: 1:30 pm IST (June 2, 2024)

1:30 pm IST (June 2, 2024) China: 4 pm CST (June 2, 2024)

4 pm CST (June 2, 2024) Japan and Korea: 5 pm KST (June 2, 2024)

You can watch the match on the following websites:

