5 Agents with the lowest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2024

Valorant Champions 2024 was the last international event of the year's official circuit. It was conducted in Seoul, South Korea, and saw a total of 16 teams compete for the title of world champion. After many intense matches and exciting moments, EDward Gaming won their first international trophy.

Due to the current meta encouraging a lot of experimentation, many teams at the event created a variety of Agent compositions. This led to some interesting new strategies that helped secure positive results. Despite this, some Agents weren't picked as much.

Below is a list of five Agents with the lowest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2024.

Agents with the lowest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2024

5) Clove (4%)

Trending

Clove from the cinematic 2 WORLDS (Image via Riot Games)

Clove is the latest Controller Agent to be released in the game. Their abilities let them create smokes, which help deny vision to create a safe passage for teammates. Clove can also be played quite aggressively by using the Pick-me-up ability which is an overheal similar to Reyna's. The most unique thing about Clove is how they can self-revive with their Ultimate ability, Not Dead Yet, and how they can use smoke areas of maps even after dying.

Even after being so unique, Clove didn't get picked as often in Valorant Champions 2024. They ended up with an overall pick rate of 4% at the event. The only teams that used Clove in their Agent compositions were Talon Esports and EDward Gaming. Despite the low pick rate, it is still fascinating to see how Clove did have a hand in creating today's Valorant World Champions.

4) Chamber (3%)

Chamber from his release trailer, L'Accord (Image via Riot Games)

Chamber comes under the Sentinel category of Valorant's Agents. He was the 17th Agent released in the game after its full release. Chamber's abilities allow him to have an aggressive playstyle thanks to his Rendezvous ability that lets him teleport. He is the only Agent with weapons for abilities.

Since the Rendezvous nerfs, Chamber has struggled to reclaim his spot as the most picked Agent. His inability to anchor sites makes him a somewhat useless Sentinel in any team composition. In Valorant Champions 2024, he had a pick rate of only 3%. The only teams that picked Chamber in their compositions were FunPlus Phoenix and DRX.

3) Phoenix (1%)

Phoenix from the cinematic, RETAKE (Image via Riot Games)

Phoenix has been in the game since the beta phase. This Duelist's abilities allow him to blind enemies with his Curveball ability and take easier duels. This also makes him a pseudo Initiator on the team. He is also one of the few Agents with the ability to heal themselves.

In the early stages of Valorant esports, Phoenix was one of the highest-picked Agents. He was useful on several maps and had a huge impact on his team. However, as the game kept growing, newer Duelists with better space-making abilities started to replace him. Phoenix's lack of quick mobility makes him quite a difficult Duelist to make a difference with in the current meta. In Valorant Champions 2024, he had a pick rate of only 1%. Talon Esports was the only team that picked Phoenix, for the map Ascent.

2) Iso (1%)

Iso from the cinematic, MYTHS (Image via Riot Games)

Iso is the latest Duelist Agent, whose abilities let him take highly aggressive duels. His most unique and impactful ability is easily Double Tap as it provides him with a shield that can absorb one hit of damage. This shield can also be refreshed by killing an enemy and shooting the orb above him.

Unfortunately, Iso suffers from the same problems as Phoenix as he cannot create space quickly for his team. The only way to successfully fit him in a composition is to pick the other Agents in a way that they fully support him. In Valorant Champions 2024, Iso had a pick rate of only 1% and was used by the team, Fnatic. They picked him for the map Haven and were quite successful as their star player Alfajer dominated opponents with ease.

1) Reyna (0%)

Reyna in the cinematic, SHATTERED (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna was the first Agent to be released in the game with its full release. She comes under the Duelist category and has considerably self-sufficient abilities. Her most useful ability is certainly Devour as it grants her an overheal. Her ultimate ability, Empress, is also quite satisfying to use as it allows her to be invisible for a short time.

The biggest issue with Reyna is how her abilities benefit her rather than her team. What this ultimately means is that she can end up feeling quite useless in a team composition. The only way for Reyna to be impactful in a match is to take duels constantly and win them out. In Valorant Champions 2024, she was the only Agent with a 0% pick rate.

Check out these exclusives from the event:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback