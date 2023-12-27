5 best Bulldog skins for Valorant in 2023

When it comes to eco or full-buy rounds, the Bulldog in Valorant is one of the most adaptable weapons. It has two modes of action: automatic while firing normally and burst-fire while aiming down sights (ADS). The burst-fire mode of the gun works best in medium- and long-range gunfights on both attack and defense. It is a dependable option when things get tight during a match because of its medium rate of fire.

As the end of 2023 gets closer, Valorant has advanced significantly, and Riot Games has provided plenty of unique Bulldog skins. It only makes sense to equip your Bulldog gun with the most attractive skin possible. This article will list some of the best-looking ones released this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best picks for Bulldog skins in Valorant in 2023

1) Oni

Oni Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Bulldog is a standout addition to the renowned Oni Collection. Being one of the finest Bulldog skins to own, it keeps all the key characteristics of the Oni package. The sound effects mesh nicely with the Bulldog's gradual fire rate. With its luminous devil breath and lighting, the Oni Bulldog boasts a simple design approach many admire.

The Oni Bulldog is from the bundle that debuted in Episode 6 Act 2. It is a Premium-tier skin and costs 1,775 Valorant Points (VP) and is available in four variants: default (red/blue), Kumo (yellow/black), Hana (green/white), and Tsubame (white/yellow).

2) Cryostasis

Cryostasis Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

A great alternative that you might think about getting is the Cryostasis Bulldog. This underrated skin has an amazing ice-themed design, and its unique freezing VFX makes it look incredible. The Cryostasis Bulldog also features an excellent finisher, which will surely inspire you to get the last kill of a round.

Part of the Cryostasis Collection released during Episode 5 Act 3, this is a Premium tier skin priced at 1,775 Valorant Points and only has a single variant.

3) Spectrum

Spectrum Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

The Spectrum Bulldog stands out owing to its remarkable sound and looks. Renowned DJ Zedd worked with Valorant's audio team to produce a visually striking effect for the Spectrum skin line. There is no greater feeling of satisfaction than hitting headshots with this Bulldog cosmetic.

At 2,675 VP, the Spectrum Bulldog is an Exclusive tier weapon cosmetic, making it one of the priciest weapon skins available in Valorant.

4) Glitchpop

Glitchpop Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop version is the one to go for if you want a Bulldog skin that feels lively. The sounds of this bundle wonderfully complement the Bulldog rifle's hefty feel and slow firing rate. Costing 2,175 VP, this Exclusive tier weapon cosmetic is unquestionably one of the best Bulldog skins available in Valorant.

In terms of color schemes, there are a total of four variants available: the default purple/blue combination and the Blue, Red, and Gold.

5) Protocol 781-A

Protocol 781-A Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

While many Bulldog skins have come and gone, Protocol 781-A Bulldog has remained consistent. This Bulldog skin, which has a voice line for inspecting the weapon and a future military aesthetic, is highly sought after. Hitting headshots with the Bulldog is a great way to delight yourself, and the sound and visual effects of the Protocol 781-A collection work best with it.

Priced at 2,475 VP, the Protocol 781-A Bulldog is an Ultra skin tier available in four color combinations: black/grey (default), white/pink, red/blue, and green.

These are Valorant's best Bulldog skins for 2023 thus far. Their appearance, animation, sound effects, finisher animation, and general player experience all played a role in defining them. For more, follow Sportskeeda.