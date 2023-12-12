5 most underrated Valorant skins in Episode 7

Valorant's weapon skins are some of the highest quality cosmetics among all the online multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) games. They provide the player with detailed sound and visual effects, and unique kill finishers. Every skin is always highly focused towards a particular theme, with the options ranging from sci-fi and military to magic, fantasy, and more.

With each new act, the game introduces skin bundles to its players. These can either be available in an Act's Battlepass or as a separate collection. They can then choose to buy these by spending Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency.

While most of the title's skin collections are well received, there are some that don't get the reputation they deserve. Below is a list of five most underrated Valorant skins in Episode 7.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The most underrated weapon skins in Valorant Episode 7

1) Imperium

Imperium is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in August 2023 and features skins for the Sheriff, Judge, Vandal, Operator, and Melee. The skinline comes with four variants: default, Ruby, Pearl, and Obsidian, where each gun costs 2175 VP.

The Imperium bundle was very overlooked after its release as it felt like a mashup of some of the previous releases in Valorant. However, the skinline offered great sound effects, especially during its inspect animation. Imperium also has an elegant ADS (aim down sights) display and a beautiful kill finisher wherein the final enemy gets trapped in a magical crystal with a large dragon hovering over it.

2) Daydreams

Daydreams is a Select edition collection that was released in August 2023 and features skins for the Classic, Phantom, Operator, Judge, and Melee. This skinline does not come with any variants, and is hence only available in its default version with a price tag of 875 VP for each gun.

The Daydreams collection was among the skins that got rejected by the majority as soon as it was announced due to its lack of animations and kill finishers. However, it comes with very cool artwork for each gun, and has a warm color palette filled with purple and yellow. The most adorable part of this bundle is its Gunbuddy, which has a cute pair of cat ears headset on it.

3) Transition

Transition is a Select edition collection that was released in August 2023 and features skins for the Vandal, Bulldog, Stinger, Shorty and Melee. This collection was part of the Battlepass in Episode 7 Act 2 and featured four variants: default, blue, orange and green. Due to it being a Battlepass collection, this skinline cannot be purchased separately.

The Transition collection is one of the better looking Battlepass skins in Valorant. Its funky color scheme and minimal design make it a very appealing skinline. On top of that, Transition also comes with a subtle animation wherein the colors in the middle of the weapon move from one end to the other.

4) Sandswept

Sandswept is a Select edition collection that was released in October 2023 and features skins for the Marshal, Spectre, Vandal, Sheriff and Melee. This collection was part of the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass and had four different variants: default, Ivory, Indigo, and Scarlet. Since this is a Battlepass skinline, it cannot be bought separately.

The Sandswept collection is heavily inspired by antiquities of middle eastern culture. In fact, the bundle even offers a Genie lamp Gunbuddy to the player. All the variants in the Sandswept are worth equipping and its weapon's metallic exterior is certainly worth looking at.

The best part is definitely the Dagger Melee as it has the exact same animations of the very popular Ruin Dagger from an older Battlepass collection.

5) Cryostasis

Cryostasis is a Premium edition collection that was released in Valorant in December 2022 and features skins for the Bulldog, Classic, Vandal, Operator, and Melee. It does not have any variants and comes with a price of 1775 for each gun.

The Cryostasis collection is easily one of the most underrated premium skinlines in Valorant. The community majorly overlooked it due to its crude appearance and the lack of variants. However, the bundle is very unique as it is the only one where the weapon continuously goes through an effect.

With Cryostasis, the player's gun will freeze and get an icy exterior over the course of time. To get rid of this effect, they will need to shoot the weapon to break the ice on it. It also has an amazing kill finisher wherein the final enemy gets turned into an ice statue.