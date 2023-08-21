Valorant GlitchPop skins ranked from worst to best

The Glitchpop skins in Valorant are one of the most remarkable cosmetics to exist in-game. The first bundle was released in Patch 1.05. It quickly gathered a lot of hype for its funky yet futuristic design. The Glitchpop skin revolved around a cyberpunk theme, making it tempting to the audience. After a huge success, Riot Games released a sequel featuring more variety of skins.

Due to its unique visuals and booming sound effects, the Glitchpop Collection is one of the most popular skin lines. In this article, we are going to rank the Glitchpop skins in Valorant from worst to best.

Ranking the Valorant Glitchpop skins from worst to best

10) Glitchpop Dagger

Glitchpop Dagger (Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Dagger was part of the first iteration of the Glitchpop Collection. However, this is one of the least-preferred knife skins as compared to others in Valorant.

This is due to the lack of special effects or animation that the Glitchpop Dagger has to offer. Glowing effects around the edges of the Dagger is its only positive trait. You can obtain the Glitchpop Dagger for 4350 Valorant Points (VP).

9) Operator

Glitchpop Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Operator has a cluttered design that feels overwhelming when used. It doesn't have the clean design that the other Operator skins like the Ion Operator have to offer.

Despite this design flaw, one of the noticeable features of the Glitchpop Operator is that it leaves a digital bullet trail upon firing a shot. This special effect gives us a glimpse of the direction of the fired bullet.

Adding to it, the loud sound effects of the Glitchpop fit well with the Operator as every shot feels heavy and powerful. The Glitchpop Operator comes in three variants - Blue, Red, and Gold and can be purchased for 2175 Valorant Points (VP).

8) Frenzy

Glitchpop Frenzy(Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Frenzy is known for its unusual and bulky look. It was part of the original bundle and has been one of the popular picks among players. It sits at the 8th position in the ranking for its snappy sound effects that provides a unique shooting experience.

You can get the Glitchpop Frenzy skin for 2175 Valorant Points (VP). It comes in three other variants - Red, Blue, and Gold.

7) Odin

Glitchpop Odin ( Image via Riot Games)

In visual aspects, the Glitchpop Odin is covered with bright colors with holographic logos, making it an attractive choice. Upon firing, the barrel retracts inward, adding life to the Glitchpop Odin and making it a robust weapon to operate.

The funky color schemes and VFX, paired with the bullet sound effects, make the Glitchpop Odin one of the best skins on the beloved gun in Valorant. This cosmetic is fully upgradeable, costing 2175 VP.

6) Classic

Glitchpop Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The ultra-modern theme and colorful appearance make the Glitchpop Classic one of the best Classic skins in Valorant. This cosmetic is part of the second rendition of the Glitchpop bundle and is priced at 2175 VP.

Regardless of other Classic skins, the Glitchpop version of this sidearm holds a special place in the hearts of many for its bulky feel and satisfying bullet sounds with both single and burst fire.

Along with the base variant, the Glitchpop Classic is available in three variants- Red, Blue, and Gold.

5) Judge

Glitchpop Judge (Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Judge revitalized the gun's skin collection, as there weren’t many upgradable options before. Visually, the weapon looks extraordinary with the glitch effects and neon colors all over it. The satisfaction of hitting headshots with the Glitchpop Judge is so unparalleled that even the Pros love to use it in-game.

It was part of the original Glitchpop collection and can be purchased for 2175 VP. The base color combination may not be for everyone, but the other three variants, such as Red, Blue, and Gold, are definitely worth it.

4) Bulldog

Glitchpop Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

If you’re looking for Bulldog skin that feels exciting to use, then the Glitchpop variant is the one. The slow firing rate and that heavy feel of the Bulldog rifle blend perfectly with the Glitchpop sounds. Without a doubt, the Glitchpop Bulldog is one of the best Bulldog skins in Valorant, costing 2175 VP.

In terms of colors, there are a total of four variants - the default purple/blue combination and the Blue, Red, and Gold variants. The latter is the best color scheme available.

3) Vandal

Glitchpop Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop Vandal came with the Glitchpop 2.0 Collection in 2021. Priced at 2175 VP, it is one of the most expensive Vandal skins in Valorant. This Vandal skin looks and sounds incredible due to the cyberpunk-ish vibe that it emanates.

Despite the firing sounds of the Glitchpop Vandal being loud, the players love to use it to hit satisfying flicks and headshots. In terms of colors, the Glitchpop Vandal is upgradeable to three variants other than the default, namely - Blue, Red, and Gold.

2) Phantom

Glitchpop Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Shortly after its arrival with the sequel collection, the Glitchpop Phantom became one of the best Phantom skins in Valorant. The idea behind the Glitchpop Phantom is to make the weapon look playful yet deadly.

Despite being a silenced weapon, the glitchy bullet sounds are satisfying with this version of the Phantom, especially when you get multiple kills.

The Glitchpop Phantom features bright colors across all its variants, such as - Blue, Red, and Gold, that can be unlocked with sufficient Radianite Points. It costs 2175 VP.

1) Glitchpop Axe

Glitchpop Axe (Image via Riot Games)

Due to its unique collapsible design, the Glitchpop Axe became an instant fan favorite and made it to the top of this ranking. It is part of the 2.0 Collection and can be purchased for 4350 VP. Just like the Glitchpop Dagger, this melee skin also features glowing edges but provides a more futuristic and appealing look.

The Glitchpop Axe is loved by Valorant pros like Fnatic's Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev and DRX's Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung.

To conclude, the Glitchpop Collection quickly rose to fame and became a favorite among fans. Since all of them appear equally attractive in-game, this is one of the few skin collections that makes choosing the best version challenging.