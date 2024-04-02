5 best team compositions for Clove in Valorant

Clove is the latest Agent that was released in Valorant. They are the 24th Agent to be introduced in the game and are categorized under the Controller role. Clove offers a unique variety of abilities making them a perfect mix between a Duelist and a Controller

With this new character released in the game, things will surely get interesting. Clove's abilities can lead to many creative strategies for both pros and casual players alike. They will most likely also affect many team compositions as players may tend to experiment a bit more, given their unique repertoire. Below is a list of some of the best team compositions for Clove in Valorant.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five of the best team compositions for Clove to be effective in Valorant

1) Clove, Viper, Sova, Killjoy, Jett

Viper from the cinematic, RECKONING (Image via Riot Games)

This team composition is most suitable for the Valorant map, Icebox. The double Controller composition can reap a lot of benefits here. Viper will act as the lurker during the attacking half whereas Clove will be the main Controller Agent that enters with the team.

Clove can also combine their abilities nicely with others. For instance, if the opponents decide to plant on the default spot for A site on Icebox, Clove can throw their Meddle to decay the enemy with the spike. Meanwhile, Sova can also shoot his Shock Darts at the same spot leading to an easy kill and buying some more time. The same can be done with Killjoy's Nanoswarms.

2) Clove, Viper, Gekko, Skye, Raze

Raze from the video, The Color of the Town (Image via Riot Games)

This type of team composition is ideal for the Valorant map, Bind. All the Agents here are known to be aggressive meaning the executions on the attacking half can be extremely quick if needed. Like last time, Clove will be the main Controller whereas Viper will be the lurker and the pseudo-Sentinel.

Clove's abilities can initiate some quick pushes on site. For example, on the A site of Bind, they can throw their Meddle towards Lamps whereas Skye can use her Trailblazer to spot nearby enemies who can then be flashed by Gekko's Dizzy. Meanwhile, Raze can push out with her Blast Packs on either the back of the site or towards lamps. Skye can also send her Guiding Light to assist the team in getting information or to take any duels.

For defense, Clove can use their Meddle yet again and combine it with either Valorant's damaging abilities like Viper's Snakebites or Gekko's Mosh Pit to stall entries. It can also be used for retaking to help clear corners with the team.

3) Clove, Viper, Skye, Jett, Raze

Jett from the cinematic, RETAKE (Image via Riot Games)

This team composition is quite ambitious but can be viable for a map like Split. There have been some attempts at a double Controller and double Duelist team compositions in the past and Clove could fit in quite well with it. As always, they will be the main Controller whereas Viper can serve as the lurker or the anchor depending on the side.

With aggressive Valorant Agents like Skye, Jett, and Raze, the team can quickly enter the site. This can be further assisted by Clove as they can be the third entry and get kills to take advantage of the Pick-me-up and maybe even the ultimate, Not Dead Yet.

With Split having so many choke points and being extremely defense-sided, combo utility like Meddle and Paintshells could absolutely annihilate the team.

4) Clove, KAY/O, Sova, Killjoy, Jett

KAY/O from their Agent reveal trailer (Image via Riot Games)

This type of team composition can be used on the newly released map, Ascent. It is one of the few times where Clove can work as a solo Controller since Ascent has a very simple structure.

Like before, Clove's Meddle ability can create quite a conundrum for enemies when combined with either KAY/O's FRAG/ment or Sova's Shock Darts. Ascent favors the defense side so the previously mentioned ability combo can stall enemies and even yield some multikills.

On the B-site, the same can be done to help out Killjoy who usually anchors that area by herself. To help out Jett, Clove can place some good one-way smokes to make her duels slightly easier.

5) Clove, Harbor, Sova, Jett, Cypher

Harbor in the Valorant Agent trailer, TURN THE TIDES (Image via Riot Games)

This team composition is best suited for the Valorant map, Breeze. Unlike the previous lineups, both Controllers will be working together whereas Cypher will be the lurker and the anchor for one site. For example, on the attacking half of Breeze for the A site, Harbor can use his High Tide to block out a line of sight and use his Cova to plant the spike.

Meanwhile, Clove and Jett can capitalize on this High Tide and get some space on the site with the help of Sova's Recon Bolt. As the High Tide starts to expire, Clove's Ruse can be then used to re-smoke those areas and buy some more time, allowing for proper post-plant positions. However, with a composition like this, the defense most likely comes down to Cypher's utility and Jett's ability to draw first blood.

Clove's death on site can perhaps be the most impactful event in that half as they can use the Ruse to smoke the spike or enemies' post-plant locations.

