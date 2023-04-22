5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Viper

Valorant is a team-based tactical shooter game where players choose Agents to compete in various game modes. One of the most popular Agents in the game is Viper, known for her versatile kit that allows her to control space and deny enemies access to certain areas. She is a great pick for any team, but playing with the right Agent can make all the difference. This article will explore the five best Valorant Agents to duo with Viper.

Best Agents to duo with Viper in Valorant

1) Sova

Sova is a perfect partner for Viper in Valorant. While the latter is great at controlling space, the former is great at gathering information. Sova’s Recon Bolt ability can reveal enemy positions, and his Shock Bolt ability can damage them through walls. Combining these with Viper’s Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud can create a deadly combo.

Revealing enemy positions also allows Viper to place her abilities more strategically. Sova can also use his ultimate ability, Hunter’s Fury, to clear out enemies from areas Viper has blocked off. Together, these two Agents can make a formidable team.

2) Cypher

Cypher is another Agent in Valorant that complements Viper well. Like Sova, the former is great at gathering information. His abilities allow him to place cameras and traps that can alert the team to enemy movements. Cypher and Viper's abilities dovetail well with each other. For example, the latter can set her Poison Cloud in an area where Cypher has placed a trap.

Cipher and Viper will be alerted if an enemy steps on the trap. The latter can leverage Cypher's ultimate ability, Neural Theft, to gain a strategic advantage by revealing the positions of all enemies on the map.

3) Brimstone

Brimstone is a great pick for Viper, as he can place his Stim Beacon ability in areas where she has placed her Poison Cloud, allowing allies to move through the area more quickly. Brimstone’s Incendiary ability can also be used to clear out areas where Viper has blocked off access.

Viper can utilize her Toxic Screen to force enemies to move through a certain area. Brimstone can then use his ultimate ability, Orbital Strike, to inflict damage on enemies in that area in Valorant. Together, he and Viper can control space and deal damage to enemies.

4) Sage

Sage is a great partner for Viper because she can heal allies and revive fallen teammates. Viper’s powers can damage enemies, but she has no healing abilities. Sage’s Healing Orb ability can keep her and their allies alive during battles.

Sage’s Resurrection ability can also be a game-changer, allowing fallen allies to return to life in Valorant. Meanwhile, Viper can use her ability to control space and damage enemies.

5) Killjoy

Killjoy is a great pick for Viper, as her Turret ability can be used to alert the team to enemy movements, and her Alarmbot ability can slow down enemies in Valorant.

Viper can use her abilities to handle space and damage enemies, while Killjoy can help with intel and slowing down enemies. The latter's ultimate ability, Lockdown, can also be used to trap enemies in an area, making it easier for the former to take them down.

When playing with Viper, it’s important to remember that communication is key. Knowing when and where to place abilities can make all the difference in a game. It’s also important to play to each Agent’s strengths. Sova and Cypher are great at gathering information, while Brimstone and Sage are great at supporting the team. Killjoy is great at slowing down enemies and trapping them in areas.

In addition to communicating and playing to each Agent’s strengths, players should also consider their playstyle. Some prefer to play aggressively, while others like a defensive approach.

Another important factor to consider when choosing Agents for Viper is the map. Some Agents are better suited to certain maps than others. Sova is great on maps with lots of open space, while Killjoy does great with lots of narrow corridors.

