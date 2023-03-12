5 best Valorant maps for Gekko

Gekko, Valorant's newest Agent brings unique abilities to the game that can support his team in various ways. His arsenal includes gaining information, flashing opponents, concussing targets, and detaining enemies. Gekko stands out from other Initiator Agents as he can reuse his abilities after retrieving them.

This makes him a valuable asset to any team, providing them with a lot of utility to work with. Therefore, it's crucial to pick the best maps for Gekko in terms of both attack and defense.

Valorant maps to play Gekko on

Here are the top five maps where Gekko works best:

1) Ascent

Ascent is one of the most balanced maps in Valorant. It features long sightlines, narrow corridors, and plenty of open skies. This is where Gekko shines the most. His ability to throw Dizzy up in the air allows him to detect the locations of his opponents.

This works because Ascent has plenty of areas with open skies, allowing him to gain information without much risk. His abilities can also clear corners, detain enemies, and force them back.

2) Icebox

Icebox is a unique map in Valorant that features a lot of verticalities. It is another map where Gekko excels. While holding the A site, he can toss Dizzy high to spot attackers on A belt, A pipes, and the narrow choke point where the ultimate orb stands.

This ability allows him to gain information without risking his life. Additionally, his powers can be used to stop attackers from pushing into A generator or A maze, and he can retrieve them easily.

3) Lotus

Lotus is considered a large map with three sites, but each has small tight corners that work well with Gekko's abilities. Wingman can be used to plant the spike, a significant advantage on this map.

His abilities can stun or blind attackers. Coupled with that, shooting them down will give away the defenders' locations. Moreover, his ultimate Thrash can clear hidden attackers defending the planted spike.

4) Fracture

Fracture is an ideal map in Valorant for Gekko as it offers many small corridors and tight corners. On attack, the Agent can throw his abilities into the site to clear corners and force defenders back.

Similarly, he can use his abilities on defense to hold back attackers. The map's unique layout makes it difficult for attackers to push through, making Gekko's abilities essential to holding sites.

5) Split

Split is a map with more choke points and narrow walkways than other selections, making it an ideal Initiator for Gekko. His abilities, Dizzy and Wingman, are perfect for clearing tight corners and preventing allies from running into devastating weapons like the Judge.

On defense, Gekko can use cover or request for smokes to retrieve his abilities easily. His ultimate, Thrash, can also clear out attackers trying to push through a choke point.

Gekko is an Initiator that can fit well with any Agent composition on the attack. His unique capacity to reuse his abilities after retrieving them makes him a valuable asset to any team. Knowing the best maps to play Gekko on will help you take advantage of his abilities and gain a crucial edge.

While the Agent can be effective on any map, he excels the most in the five listed above. If you want to dominate your opponents and climb the ranks in Valorant, consider picking Gekko on these maps.

Wielding this Agent in Valorant requires good insight into his abilities and their effective usage on different maps. That said, remember to communicate with your teammates and coordinate your attacks and defenses, as teamwork is crucial in Valorant. With practice and experience, you can become a skilled Gekko player.

