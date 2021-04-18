5 best Valorant skin bundles in 2021

Valorant's free-to-play model thrives on monetization from weapon skins. Riot Games has the industry’s best digital artists working for them, as they consistently deliver high-quality weapon skins.

The history of cosmetic skins serving as a monetization model for games dates back to Valve’s Team Fortress 2, as the in-game currency used to be called ‘hats.'

Since then, skins have come a long way over the last decade with CS:GO, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, etc. Naturally, Riot Games thought of it as a viable business model for Valorant as well.

Since Valorant’s official release in June 2020, Riot Games has periodically released new weapon skins. Players can buy them with Radianite Points (RP) from the store, which in turn, can be bought with real-life money. Players can also unlock skins for free as they progress through the Valorant Agent contracts.

Top 5 Valorant skin bundles in 2021

#5 - Magepunk Bundle

The Magepunk Collection (Image by Riot Games)

The Magepunk Bundle is inspired by the “steampunk” aesthetics and gives the feeling of the Victorian era. This was added to the Valorant with a 2.06 patch. The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Magepunk Ghost

Magepunk Spectre

Magepunk Bucky

Magepunk Marshal

Magepunk Electroblade (Melee)

This weapon skin is a blend of old weapons and technology prevalent during the Neo-Victorian Magical Industrial Revolution.

#4 - Silvanus Bundle

Valorant 'Silvanus' skin bundle (Image from @ValorLeaks)

According to Roman mythology, the word “Silvanus” has a deep connection with uncultivated lands and the god of the forest. The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Vandal

Phantom

Sheriff

Operator

Stinger

#3 - Infantry Bundle

Infantry Bundle(Image via ValorantLeaks)

The Infantry Bundle is inspired by the World War II design, and it looks really cool. These skins are ideal for players who fancy vintage designs. The bandages and the color of dirt give a rugged feeling to the weapon. The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Ares

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Marshal

#2 - Prime 2.0 Bundle

Prime 2.0 Bundle (Image via Riot Games)

Prime 2.0 has introduced five new weapon skins, each popular with a different set of the fanbase. It's is one of the most popular skins in the game, and it’s very sleek and feels good to look at. The minimalistic design is very pleasing. The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Prime Frenzy

Prime Bucky

Prime Phantom

Prime Odin

Prime Karambit

Prime 2.0 sandwich spray

Prime 2.0 player card

Prime 2.0 gun buddy

#1 - Glitchpop 2.0 Bundle

Glitchpop 2.0 (Image by HITSCAN)

Glitchpop 2.0 is more or less like the old Glitchpop but with few design changes. It also has three distinct variants unlocked by Radianite points. The Weapon skin glows at the edge, and that makes it look really cool. The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Glitchpop Classic

Glitchpop Frenzy

Glitchpop Judge

Glitchpop Bulldog

Glitchpop Vandal

Glitchpop Phantom

Glitchpop Operator

Glitchpop Odin

Glitchpop Dagger

Glitchpop Axe