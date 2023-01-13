5 easiest Valorant Agents for CS:GO players (2023)

First-person shooter game Valorant offers players a diverse cast of 18 agents, each with unique abilities and playstyles. These agents are grouped into four main roles: Duelist, Initiator, Controller, and Sentinel.

For CS:GO players who are new to Valorant, here are five agents they can consider picking in Valorant's different matchmaking modes.

Top Valorant Agents for CS:GO players

5) Phoenix

As one of the first 10 agents released in the game, Phoenix as a Duelist offers a good starting point for new players. His Blaze (C) ability creates a wall of fire that damages enemies and heals Phoenix, while his Curveball (Q) ability is a flash that explodes and blinds opponents.

Phoenix's Hot Hands (E) is a skill that creates a Molotov-like effect and heals the Agent. His ultimate ability, Run it Back (X), is a game-changer that allows Phoenix to return to full health from the spot of activation after 10 seconds of engaging in combat.

4) Sage

Another agent released during the game's beta phase, Sage, is a Sentinel from China that is easy to learn and implement in matchmaking. Her Barrier Orb (C) creates a solid wall that can be used to block off areas, while her Slow Orb (Q) slows down enemies.

Sage's Healing Orb (E) and Resurrection (X) abilities are great for supporting the team by healing allies and reviving fallen teammates.

3) Reyna

Reyna is a popular choice in ranked matchmaking. She has minimal team commitment and an ability toolkit that can win any possible gunfight. Her abilities mainly rely on a player's aim.

Her Leer (C) ability creates a destructible flash that nearsights enemies, while her Devour (Q) and Dismiss (E) abilities allow her to gain health or become intangible when enemies die within three seconds. Reyna's ultimate Empress (X) allows her to enter a frenzy and annihilate all opponents in her path.

2) Chamber

A Sentinel from France, Chamber offers a balance of defensive and supportive abilities. His abilities mainly rely on holding down angles to prevent the enemy from rushing through to the site. Chamber can be used by CS:GO players who like using the AWP.

1) KAY/O

KAY/O is considered the easiest Valorant Agent for CS:GO players for several reasons. Firstly, KAY/O's abilities are similar to CS:GO's various grenades, widely used for tactical advantage and blocking off lines of sight.

This allows CS:GO players to adapt to KAY/O's abilities in Valorant quickly. Secondly, KAY/O's playstyle is similar to that of a CS:GO Support player, as they are responsible for providing a tactical advantage to the team by controlling the battlefield with flashes. This allows CS:GO players to feel at home in the support role when playing as KAY/O.

These five agents offer a good starting point for CS:GO players who are new to Valorant and looking to familiarize themselves with the game's mechanics and abilities quickly. Each Agent offers a unique playstyle and a set of abilities that can be used to adapt to different situations and game modes.

