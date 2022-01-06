5 popular characters played by Valorant VA Vanille Velasquez, the voice of new duelist agent Neon

Valorant's new Duelist agent, Neon, will make her debut in the game in Episode 4 Act 1, and fans are excited for it.

Neon is the nineteenth addition to Valorant's agent roster. She has the abilities based on electric charges, allowing her to move faster. Riot Games has been teasing the agent for a long time, and now she is set to arrive in the game next week.

The new Valorant agent is portrayed by the talented Filipino voice actor, Vanille Velasquez. Her work beautifully presented the origin of the agent and brought authenticity to it. She has previously voiced various anime and video game characters in English and Tagalog.

5 characters voiced by Valorant Voice Actor for Neon, Vanille Velasquez

This has been such a dream come true. I'm kind of at a loss right now. This doesn't feel real. I can't believe I'm really saying this right now. I am unbelievably honored, stoked and PROUD AF to announce that I am the voice of VALORANT Agent 19 NEON!This has been such a dream come true. I'm kind of at a loss right now. This doesn't feel real. I can't believe I'm really saying this right now. I am unbelievably honored, stoked and PROUD AF to announce that I am the voice of VALORANT Agent 19 NEON! 💙💙💙⚡️⚡️⚡️This has been such a dream come true. I'm kind of at a loss right now. This doesn't feel real. I can't believe I'm really saying this right now. https://t.co/qoB96SZkC1

1) Jelly in 'Jelly, Ben & Pogo' (TV - PBS KIDS)

Valorant's Neon voice actor, Vanille Velasquez plays Jelly. (Image via PBS KIDS)

'Jelly, Ben and Pogo' is one of the popular TV shows portraying the lives of two siblings - a brother and a sister with a sea monster. They get to explore and learn some Filipino culture with their family and relatives.

Vanille has lent her voice to Jelly, the sister in the TV show. She experiences various adventures with her brother and the sea monster named Pogo. They live together and experience new things every episode. Vanille started working for the show in 2021, and remains one of the most popular TV show characters she has played so far.

The Filipino Valorant voice actor has represented the voice of the young girl in the show well, by bringing some originality to the voice.

2) Lana & Lisa Loud in 'The Loud House' - Tagalog dub (TV - Yey)

Vanille lent her voice to Lisa and Lana for Tagalog dub. (Image via Nicklodeon)

Lana Loud and Lisa Loud are the two main characters of Nicklodeon's animated TV show called, 'The Loud House.' The show explores the chaos and adventures of everyday life with 10 siblings living together.

Lana is the fourth youngest of the Loud siblings, and Lona's twin. She is a tomboyish character who completely contrasts with her twin. Lana often indulges in gross habits in the show. On the other hand, Lisa is the second-youngest Loud sibiling with a high IQ. She prefers to spend time getting involved in experiments.

Vanille Velasquez has played two different characters in the same show, for the Tagalog version. However, she has brilliantly done a great job in portraying them in two different versions, as the characters demanded.

3) Kokeko in 'Lil Wild' (TV - Mediacorp Okto, Streaming - Mewatch, Netflix)

Vanille, Neon's Voice actor in Valorant, plays Kokeko in Lil Wild (Image via Mediacorp)

'Lil Wild', the first locally-produced animal-based animation show, explores the adventures of a Singapore Zoo. The Valorant voice actor from the Philippines has voiced the female otter, named Kokeko.

Kokeko is a social star who thrives on her followers. However, she has her own insecurities and flaws. Fame is what enlightens her. In the show, Kokeko gradually faces reality and gets to know how one can lead a life without popularity.

Nevertheless, Kokeko is a glamorous character that Vanille has given the right and appropriate touch to with her voice.

4) Naoko in 'Ikai' (Steam, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Valorant voice actor, Vanille plays a video game character, Naoko in Ikai. (Image via PM Studios)

Ikai is a horror game, played in the first person perspective of Naoko, the main character of the game, who is a priestess trying to get out of her shrine to the river before dusk.

The game features no swords or guns for combat, but rather is completely strategic. Players need to explore, draw protective seals, solve mysteries, run, hide, and stay alive until they make their way out. The game explores the horror and adventure through Naoko's perspective, played by Vanille.

Vanille presented the character well, with suspense in her vocals. The game is more story-driven, and the Valorant voice actor has given the right essence to it.

5) Selinda in 'Genesis' (Steam, PS4)

Vanille has portrayed Selinda in 'Genesis' (Image via Rampage Games)

Apart from Naoko in Ikai and Neon in Valorant, Vanille has played more video game characters in the past. Selinda in 'Genesis' remains one of her top works in the video game voice acting industry.

Genesis comes from the developers of Rampage Games. It is a controller exclusive online-competitive MOBA game. Like any other MOBA, Genesis also has a range of characters, and Selinda is one of them. She is a defending champion of the Undergroud Arena.

Vanille Velasquez has voiced such a powerful and dominating character in the game. The energy and strength of the character is well proved through her vocals in the game.

