5 unique Fade lineups for Ascent in Valorant

Fade is undoubtedly the most versatile Initiator Agent in Valorant in the current competitive meta. She can be picked as an independent intel-gatherer on the team or as a duo with KAY/O beside her to dominate the lobby. Being the torch-bearer of fear, Fade is capable of giving her opponents a very hard time.

Fade's Signature ability, Haunt, can be used to mark and reveal enemies as and when available. One can use a Haunt according to the situation or throw opponents off their plans with unexpected lineups.

The Turkish bounty hunter's intel-gathering capabilities are perfect for maps like Ascent, Haven, and Bind, where defenders and attackers have a myriad of angles to hold. Read on to learn five unique Fade lineups for her Haunt on one of Valorant's iconic maps, Ascent.

Here are five of the best Fade lineups on Valorant's Ascent

Most players know how easy it is to break the Haunt by shooting at it. Hence, it is more effective when opponents encounter her spooky watcher out of nowhere. When marked with a Haunt, enemies will leave a 'Trail' that Fade can further capitalize on with her Basic ability, Prowler.

5) B site God Reveal (for attacking)

This Haunt lineup will reveal most of the critical corners of Ascent's B site, letting attackers push or choose to rotate. That said, it could take some mastering on the player's part to perfect the lineup.

To perform this B site Haunt lineup, clear out the critical corners of B-Main first. Then, line up with the wall as shown below.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Next, aim the crosshair at the edge of the window, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

From there, perform a running jump throw. Make sure to throw the Haunt when you reach the edge of the window's bottom border.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

The lineup will land on the roof, revealing important locations like areas around the Market door, plat, CT-side, critical parts of B-Site, and more.

4) B site retake (for defending)

This is a relatively easy and unique Haunt lineup to perform and is perfect for retaking B. To perform the retake lineup, stand on the left corner of the Market door, as shown below.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Aim at the middle of the two wooden bars above the plus shape in the Workshop, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Perform a running jump throw to reveal almost every critical corner of B site.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

The lineup will land somewhere on top of the boat-house, revealing useful spots like the wall-bang area behind Workshop, triple box, double box, lane, and stairs, leaving only the boat-house to clear.

3) Mid-reveal (for attacking)

Ascent features a unique middle section, requiring defenders and attackers to take control from time to time. On the attacking side, players may be required to push through Mid to take enemies by surprise.

Sometimes, defenders take advantage of a slow attacking-side push and aggress through Mid towards B-Lobby. This Mid-reveal can predict such a possibility and slow down a defender push. Moreover, it is great to gather intel if one wants to push into sites through Mid.

To reveal a considerable portion of Ascent's mid, align your crosshair with the sewer's bottom-left corner in Mid Link, as shown below.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Now, aim at the middle of the structure in the sky (take a rough guess), as shown.

(Image via Riot Games)

The Haunt will land on top of the Arch near B-Site and reveal areas like Bottom-Mid, Top-Mid, Catwalk, and the area around the Cubby in front of A-Link.

(Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Site God Reveal (for attacking)

To do this, get on top of the wooden boxes at the entrance of A-Main.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Align the Prowler icon with the middle of the wall generator, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games)

Perform a jump throw from the position to reveal most of the critical corners in A site, including the door, the generator, under and on rafters, parts of garden and tree, and more.

(Image via Riot Games)

This God Reveal is great for gathering enemy locations to support a push or change plans in Ascent.

1) A-Long and Lobby reveal (for defending)

This is one of the most useful lineups for Fade's Haunt on Ascent. If done correctly, it will give a bunch of early useful information for your team to chalk out a successful defense plan.

To complete this lineup, align yourself in the corner of the A-Link entrance and crouch, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games)

Align the Haunt (third ability) icon's left horn with the wire's third knot, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games)

Now, do a simple left-click to perform the lineup successfully. This will land on top of A-Lobby, revealing the entirety of A-Main and Lobby.

(Image via Riot Games)

These are five of the most unique and useful lineups a Fade Main can learn to help their team on Ascent. It will take some a while to gain perfection with timing and position, but players will soon find it easy to remember and perform such lineups when required.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi