5 unique Fade lineups for Haven in Valorant

Valorant has released a lot of new Agents other than the few that the game was released with. Fade, an Initiator, was recently added to the ranks of the Valorant Agents. Fade is a unique character with a totem-type ability.

The Agent's abilities are Haunt, Prowler, Seize, and Nightfall (ultimate ability). Her tool kit helps enable her to detect and disorient enemies. Haunt is used to reveal the position of enemies in a designated area. The enemies additionally get tagged by a thread called Trails. This further reveals their position as the trails are visible for 12 seconds on Valorant maps.

It is important to note that the following lineups were made with LOW Graphics Valorant settings.

Valorant graphics quality settings (Image via Riot Games)

5 Valorant Fade lineups that are quite useful

5) A-site defender site

A-Short Defender side wooden crates (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant`s Haven A-site is one of the most frequently visited sites by attackers. By playing Fade on the A-site and utilizing her abilities, Valorant players can determine if they are planning to attack the A-site.

This lineup requires players to line up with this faint line on A-Short wooden boxes, after which they need to place their crosshair on the center of the distant sun towards A-Lobby.

A-Short Defender side (Image via Riot Games)

After lining up, a simple left-click throw will send the Haunt ability over the walls and towards A-Lobby. The ability lands on the roof of the building and reveals any enemies who are pushed outside A-Lobby or are inside A-main.

It is most useful if deployed after a few seconds so that the enemies can be caught off guard.

Haunt ability landing spot on A-Long (Image via Riot Games)

By delaying the use of this lineup by a few seconds, enemy teams can get detected and have to delay their execution onto the site. This can provide enough time for the player`s team to rotate or even call in a successful flank.

4) A-site attacker side A-main entry

A-Long Attacker side rock patch (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup requires a bit more diligence. First, the player needs to find this specific white pebble on the patch of rocks on A-Long. After that, they have to stand on top of it directly.

White pebble on rock patch in A-Long Attacker side (Image via Riot Games)

After lining up above the white pebble, the player needs to find the intersection on the A-Main ramp left wall and a roof ledge. After placing the crosshair right below the intersection, the player needs to do a simple left-click throw on the Haunt ability.

A-Long Attacker side entry (Image via Riot Games)

The Haunt ability lands on the right roof and reveals anyone hiding close by, and even anyone peeking from A-heaven. It also reveals some areas behind the A-site Radianite boxes.

Haunt ability landing spot on A-Site roof (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup seems to be the most useful when rotating back to the A-site or executing A-site if the team`s controller has fallen. Combining this lineup with a prowler could provide the maximum possibility of the defenders taking on a less aggressive position.

3) C-Long Cubby attacker side

C-Long Cubby Attacker side (Image via Riot Games)

Players first need to tuck themselves into the rear side of the C-Long Cubby as shown on the map. They need to line up their crosshair just above the roofs of the C-Long Cubby. After that, a simple left-click throw will send the Haunt ability towards the site and land directly on the roof above the C-Site double Radianite boxes.

Haunt landing spot on roof of C-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Players can also tweak the lineup to the left or right side of the roof to land the Haunt ability to the left or right respectively.

2) Outside A-Lobby attacker side

Outside A-Lobby Attacker side (Image via Riot Games)

Players need to lineup exactly in front of this corner in the shadow of the ledge. Then they need to look above to the left and place their crosshair between the two roof ledges and a little to the left.

Outside A-Lobby Attacker side (Image via Riot Games)

The players will then need to jump throw their Haunt ability. It will land directly on the roof above A-Long Cubby, revealing any enemies who are peeking or trying to push A-Long from the defender side.

Haunt landing spot on roof of A-Long (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup can be used early to detect any Operator players trying to peek into the A-Lobby. This will also discourage enemy players from pushing outside the A-Site.

1) Attacker Spawn outside Mid Window

Outside Attacker spawn on stairs (Image via Riot Games)

Players need to lineup themselves directly above the stairs outside Mid Window and Attacker Spawn first. After that, players need to find the roof ledges above and aim for the bottom left corner of the second ledge.

Outside Attacker spawn near Mid Window (Image via Riot Games)

Once the players have lined up properly, they simply need to jump throw the Haunt ability, and it will land directly above the Mid Window roof.

Haunt landing spot above Mid Window (Image via Riot Games)

If the enemy team decides to smoke off Mid Window and push up to take map control, this lineup can be very powerful, as players can easily spam bullets through smoke and walls to get some easy kills.

Some of the lineups in Valorant seem more complicated than the rest, but once performed, they etch onto the players' muscle memory and become simpler over time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman