5 unique Fade lineups for Icebox in Valorant

A versatile Initiator in Valorant, Fade features some very spooky abilities that can be hard to deal with as her opponent. After her introduction to the game in Episode 4 Act 3, the Turkish bounty hunter slowly crawled up to the top of the tier list. She dominates the competitive meta presently, which isn't surprising at all.

Fade's kit is a perfect fit for many maps, namely Fracture, Ascent, Haven, and Bind, in Valorant. That said, she isn't a favorite pick on Icebox, with Sova and KAY/O enjoying better pick rates on Kingdom's secret excavation site. Her kit isn't very useful for tackling all the off-angles that Icebox features. However, one can easily break the common belief with the knowledge of lineups.

Fade is considered a robust replacement for one of the iconic Initiators, Sova, on most maps. That said, her useful abilities, Haunt and Prowler, are pretty easily destructible. Learning some lineups for Fade's recon is a sure-shot way to tackle this problem and take opponents by surprise.

Here are 5 of the most unique and valuable lineups for Fade in Valorant's Icebox

Icebox features numerous off-angles, and Sova's Recon Bolt and Owl Drone are better at handling the same. That said, Fade could be a strong contender if her recon abilities are deployed unpredictably. Moreover, her Ultimate is excellent for attacking sites on Icebox.

5) Mid-Reveal for Defense

This Haunt lineup is great for revealing enemies trying to lurk into bomb sites through the mid-section of Icebox. That said, make sure to have a teammate keep an eye out for an enemy peeking onto the Mid Boiler from Mid Blue unexpectedly.

Stand in this corner of the Mid Boiler.

Align the curved arrow on top of the Haunt icon with the left corner of the yellow-black striped caution sign, as shown.

Make a run-and-jump throw. The Haunt will land on top of the A-Site roof and catch any visible enemy off-guard.

4) A-Site Retake for Defense

Here's a useful lineup for defense that makes retaking A-Site easier.

Stand in this corner of the A Screen, as shown.

Aim in the corner of the tube light, as shown.

Jump and throw the Haunt. It will land at a favorable height just beneath the roof, scanning for various angles that attackers may hold.

3) B-Site Retake for Defense

This B-Site retake lineup is instrumental in locating and distracting attackers from holding the usual spots, namely the back of the Yellow Box and the top of and around the Green Box.

Align yourself with this line near the Bridge and Halls intersection, as shown.

Equip the Haunt and aim your crosshair at the end of this line.

Now, do a run-jump throw. This will land on the yellow bars on top of the B-Site.

2) B-Site Attack

This lineup will scan for defenders holding behind the site part of the Yellow Box, near the Orange, a part of the Snowman and the B-Top and default plant areas. It's also effective for post-plant scenarios to gather extra intel. Note that you may need a teammate to cover for you while performing this lineup.

To do this, climb on top of the B Green Box and align yourself with the inner right line, as shown.

(Image via Riot Games / Valorant)

Equip the Haunt and aim the crosshair at the bottom-left corner of this green crate box, as shown.

Perform a jump and throw to gather some necessary intel for your team.

1) A-Site Attack

One of the most unique lineups for Fade's Haunt reveals a considerable portion of A-Site to cater to an aggressive push. This lineup sticks the watcher at the top right wall of A-Site just below the roof and is very distracting for any defender holding the area. One can garner some wall-bang kills through the A Box too.

To perform this lineup, climb to the top of A pipes and align yourself with the edge of this white border, as shown. Make sure to align in the middle of the line as much as possible.

Now, equip the Haunt and aim at this visible rock, as shown.

Do a jump and throw to perform the lineup, revealing useful portions of the A-Site, rafters, and a part of the elbow as well.

Note that these lineups may take some time to master. Until then, ask one of your teammates to cover for you while performing a unique Haunt to avoid giving your opponents a first-blood opportunity.

