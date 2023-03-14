5 Valorant Agents to avoid in competitive matchmaking

Valorant has seen a shift in the meta of its competitive scene after all the recent tweaks some of the Agents went through. Characters such as Chamber have received extreme nerfs made to his kit. Riot also introduced a new Initiator to the Agent pool called Gekko.

With the new Agent, the latest meta looks fresh and is more balanced in many ways. This has rendered some of the Agents a bit less helpful as their kit is not a primary choice anymore, especially after the nerfs. However, these Agents can still be played for fun if one wants to enjoy their utilities.

This article will list all the Agents one should avoid in matchmaking if trying to rank up in Valorant.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Five Agents to not pick when playing Valorant competitive matchmaking

5) Yoru

With his unique teleportation abilities, Yoru has probably been the coolest Duelist in Valorant. However, the Agent always lacked specific skills that should be incorporated in all Duelists. While the Japanese warrior is great at initiating fights, he is not the best at winning most. Moreover, the skill ceiling to perfect his kit in higher lobbies is too high.

One can synergize his utility with another Initiator, but it is still recommended to avoid him if one likes to play solo games. Even after the rework, Yoru does not bring much to the table.

4) Astra

While Astra once held the spot for a crutch Controller on many maps, her kit has seen a significant nerf since Riot decided to reduce the number of stars. With three robust Controllers in the meta, Astra is rarely considered a crucial pick in matchmaking. That being said, she is still picked in professional play now and then.

An excellent way to use her will be to pair her abilities with another primary Controller in the game, but if you are playing solo and looking to fill a spot for smoke, you are better off with Agents like Brimstone or Omen. Viper can also fill out the criteria for a potent smoke Agent on specific maps.

3) Chamber

Chamber has fallen from grace after Riot decided to nerf his entire kit with significant changes. He is no longer the strongest Sentinel that outshines Duelists. He is not even a meta pick anymore. With his Tour de Force Operator nerfed and his Trademark having a limited range, players should go for a Sentinel who excels at defense.

Killjoy and Cypher should be the primary picks if one wants to fill out roles for demanding defense and flank watch in Valorant. However, Chamber is a good pick if one is looking to conserve the team's economy.

2) Harbor

Harbor is still comparatively a new Controller in Valorant. The recent VCT LOCK//IN event featured many Harbor plays that proved he could be a good Agent. However, his kit is not the best for playing solo or filling out the crutch Controller role. One should not have Harbor as a solo Controller in a team if they are against a strong Brimstone or Viper player.

Harbor's kit can now see a few buffs so that the Indian Agent can find his place in the current Valorant meta. Currently, he is in a spot where he can be best utilized when paired with another primary Controller, similar to Astra.

1) Phoenix

Despite being one of the original Duelists in Valorant, Phoenix is still one of the weakest characters in the title. Episode 6 has rarely seen any Phoenix plays. His kit is often outshined by other Duelists and Initiators who can do his job better than him.

His Curveball Flash is often hard to use as it has more chances of flashing allies than enemies. Moreover, his Ultimate ability often hampers the team's composition as Phoenix has to track his way back to the site once his body is destroyed, leaving him vulnerable to flank.

The aforementioned Agent list encompasses all the characters one should avoid incorporating into their composition if trying to win more ranked games in Valorant. One can go for many other viable picks that significantly improve their matchmaking win rate.

Poll : 0 votes