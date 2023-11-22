5 Valorant Agents to avoid in your ranked matches (Episode 7)

Selecting the right Agent in Valorant can significantly impact your performance in ranked matches. While numerous powerful and versatile units are available in the game, some aren't very useful due to various reasons, such as being underpowered, challenging to use, or lacking consistency. This article will delve into five Agents you should consider avoiding in ranked matches in Episode 7.

The characters mentioned below may not be the best choices for competitive games because of their limited effectiveness in certain situations or their reliance on specific squad compositions. However, it's important to note that every Agent can be viable in the right hands and with proper team coordination.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Agents not to play in Valorant Episode 7

5) Breach

Despite being one of the strongest Agents, Breach has a surprisingly negative win rate across all ranks. The key to seeing success with this unit lies in coordination and teamwork, which can be lacking in many ranked matches.

Players often struggle to utilize Breach's abilities to their full potential, as it requires proper timing, lineups, and synergy with allies. If you decide to play Breach, commit to learning the intricacies of the Agent, focusing on teamwork rather than trying to be a solo flash superstar.

4) Chamber

Chamber, the French Sentinel introduced in Episode 3 Act 3, has left players intrigued but often dissatisfied with his performance after being nerfed. While his abilities offer mechanics to hold down a site, they tend to lack the consistency and impact associated with Sentinels.

Chamber's reliance on precise execution and lack of versatility make him challenging to master, and in the fast-paced nature of ranked matches, his utility can be easily countered. Until players become more adept at leveraging Chamber's strengths, it might be wise to avoid selecting him in your ranked matches.

3) Yoru

Yoru has consistently found himself on the list of Agents to avoid in ranked play despite the initial hype around him after he was released in Valorant. This unit toolkit emphasizes deception and unpredictability, traits that can be challenging to capitalize on in the structured environment of ranked matches.

While his flashes and teleportation abilities offer potential for outplays, they require careful coordination and execution, which may not always align with the unpredictable nature of solo queue-ranked games. Until Yoru receives adjustments that make his abilities more reliable and impactful, it might be safer to opt for more consistent Duelists in your matches.

2) Harbor

The second weakest Agent on this list is Harbor, a Controller who struggles to shine in solo play in Valorant. His effectiveness largely depends on a dual-controller setup, making him less versatile and consistent when you're playing alone.

In the chaotic nature of ranked matches, where team compositions of opponents are unpredictable, it is challenging to optimize Harbor's potential. While he can excel in specific scenarios, it's advisable to choose a more well-rounded Controller in most situations.

1) Deadlock

Deadlock stands out as the weakest Agent in the Sentinel role, offering inconsistent value with her abilities in Valorant. Currently in need of significant buffs, she struggles to compete with other Sentinels. Even if you excel with her, it's advisable to keep this unit on the sidelines until she receives the necessary improvements.

While potential reworks might be in the pipeline, waiting for buffs is a safer bet before involving Deadlock in your ranked matches.

It is crucial to carefully consider your playstyle and team composition when choosing an Agent in Valorant. Some excel at providing support and utility, while others are more focused on fragging and entry fragging.

Agent viability can change with each Episode in Valorant. While some of them may be struggling at the moment, it's essential to adapt to patches and updates that may bring improvements to their kits. Keep an eye on this game's meta and be open to revisiting Agents as the game evolves to get better at it.

Remember, the key to success in Valorant's ranked matches is not only choosing a powerful unit but also understanding their nuances and adapting your playstyle accordingly.