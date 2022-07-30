5 Valorant Agents who need a buff in Episode 5

Not all Agents in Valorant are created equal, some have abilities that are suited to a particular map while some are better than others in general. Riot Games have been constantly balancing the abilities of Agents in Valorant with nerfs and buffs. This article will mention Agents that are in dire need of a buff.

Some of these Agents may have had a recent update to their abilities, but that still doesn't change the fact that they need to be buffed even further to balance out the game. Valorant is a popular FPS game and its partly due to Riot Games providing regular updates in the form of new content and patches that balance out the Agents' abilities.

Some of the ones on this list have been ignored by developers and should be buffed as soon as possible. Agents here have dismal pick rates, whether it be in Valorant's ranked matches or the professional scene.

Valorant Agents who need a buff to get back into the competitive scene

1) Phoenix

Phoenix is a Duelist in Valorant who has been rather underwhelming over the last few months.

Even though Riot has balanced out his abilities, gamers are still looking for Phoenix to get buffed up as he isn't a viable pick in the current meta. He has a close-to-zero pick rate in the professional scene and his abilities aren't as useful as other Duelists' even in competitive matches.

2) Brimstone

Brimstone is a Controller in Valorant who uses unique mini-map cast abilities. He is mainly used for Sky Smoke, which lingers on the map for a bit longer than 19 seconds.

Other than that, he has got lineups for his Incendiary and Stim Beacon abilities, which can be useful in particular circumstances. His Ultimate, called Orbital Strike, can be easily dodged and isn't as impactful as an Ultimate should be in a round.

3) Yoru

Yoru is a Japanese Duelist who can be called a rift walker or a portal jumper. His abilities mainly center around confusing enemies about his location as he can jump from one location to the other.

His flashes and his Ultimate abilities are quite underwhelming even though he can now use these abilities along with his Ultimate. Riot has buffed Yoru quite recently but he still has a dismal pick rate in the professional scene, which says a lot about how useful he is in a 5v5 competitive environment.

4) Cypher

Cypher is a Sentinel in Valorant and hails from Morocco. He's an Agent who is adept at gathering information about enemies via his Spycam ability and the traps that he places on the map.

In the current meta, he's placed way below other Sentinels, and for obvious reasons. His abilities, whether it be the Trip Wire, Cyber Cage or his Ultimate ability, have better alternatives in the current meta. Riot Games definitely needs to buff Cypher in order for him to gain a spot amongst the best Agents on the roster once again.

5) Astra

Astra hails from Ghana and is one of the newest Controllers in Valorant. She recently got a slight buff in one of the recent updates, which enhanced her usefulness in a post-plant scenario.

And yet, her kit isn't really useful, even in low ELO matches, as she has a steep learning curve. This is coupled with abilities that mostly center around cutting off enemy players' visibility. Astra too has got a low pick rate due to her abilities such as Nebula, Nova Pulse, and Gravity Well not finding many uses in competitive matches.

