aceu Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Brandon “aceu” Winn is a full-time content creator and streamer who has a wide fanbase on Twitch and YouTube. Famous for Valorant and Apex Legends, he is currently signed to NRG.
aceu's mechanical skills have been widely praised due to his ability to dominate the lobby in all competitive titles. Many players are inclined towards trying out the streamer's in-game settings for Riot's tactical shooter.
Everything about aceu's Valorant settings
With 1.86M+ subscribers on YouTube, aceu has widespread popularity owing to his skills in the two competitive games. When Valorant first spread its wings over the FPS industry two years ago, aceu became known for winning every match using Agent Jett.
His skills were no match for most players even back then. Over time, he has become better and has inspired a lot of gamers. Today, aceu is one of the most beloved content creators on social media.
A lot of players are interested in knowing aceu's in-game settings for Valorant. He is a source of inspiration for many gamers who want to emulate his playstyle and take home as many victories as him.
aceu's in-game settings for mouse, sensitivity, and keybinds, along with his PC configuration, are mentioned below.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.47
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 376
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Finalmouse Starlight-12 Zeus Small
- Headset: Apple EarPods
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 TKL
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
PC specifications
- CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
Streaming & Setup
- Chair: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Arm: Rode PSA1
- Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR
- Webcam: Sony A7 III
Monitor settings for ZOWIE XL2546
Game Settings
- Black eQualizer: 11
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 5
- Instant Mode: On
Picture
- Brightness: 25
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 6
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
Those who wish to emulate aceu's in-game Valorant settings can use the configurations mentioned above. However, players should only use the numbers as a base and tweak the settings according to their individual style for the best results in Valorant.