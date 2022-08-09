aceu Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Brandon “aceu” Winn is a full-time content creator and streamer who has a wide fanbase on Twitch and YouTube. Famous for Valorant and Apex Legends, he is currently signed to NRG.

aceu's mechanical skills have been widely praised due to his ability to dominate the lobby in all competitive titles. Many players are inclined towards trying out the streamer's in-game settings for Riot's tactical shooter.

brandon @aceu sniping is in my blood sniping is in my blood https://t.co/Kij2aINvt0

Everything about aceu's Valorant settings

With 1.86M+ subscribers on YouTube, aceu has widespread popularity owing to his skills in the two competitive games. When Valorant first spread its wings over the FPS industry two years ago, aceu became known for winning every match using Agent Jett.

His skills were no match for most players even back then. Over time, he has become better and has inspired a lot of gamers. Today, aceu is one of the most beloved content creators on social media.

A lot of players are interested in knowing aceu's in-game settings for Valorant. He is a source of inspiration for many gamers who want to emulate his playstyle and take home as many victories as him.

aceu's in-game settings for mouse, sensitivity, and keybinds, along with his PC configuration, are mentioned below.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.47

:0.47 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 376

: 376 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : White

: White Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 5

: 5 Inner Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Inner Line Offset : 1

: 1 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1

: 1 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Detail Quality : High

: High UI Quality : High

: High Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : On

: On Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: On

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Finalmouse Starlight-12 Zeus Small

: Finalmouse Starlight-12 Zeus Small Headset : Apple EarPods

: Apple EarPods Keyboard: Ducky One 2 TKL

Ducky One 2 TKL Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

PC specifications

CPU : Intel Core i9-12900K

: Intel Core i9-12900K GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Streaming & Setup

Chair : Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody

: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody Microphone : Shure SM7B

: Shure SM7B Arm : Rode PSA1

: Rode PSA1 Mixer : TC-Helicon GOXLR

: TC-Helicon GOXLR Webcam: Sony A7 III

Monitor settings for ZOWIE XL2546

Game Settings

Black eQualizer: 11

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 5

Instant Mode: On

Picture

Brightness : 25

: 25 Contrast : 60

: 60 Sharpness : 6

: 6 Gamma : Gamma 2

: Gamma 2 Color Temperature: Normal

Those who wish to emulate aceu's in-game Valorant settings can use the configurations mentioned above. However, players should only use the numbers as a base and tweak the settings according to their individual style for the best results in Valorant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman