All Act 5 Battle Pass rewards in Valorant Season 25

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:35 GMT
All Act 5 Battle Pass rewards in Valorant Season 25
The Interhelm melee in the Act 5 Battle Pass has four color variants (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Battle Pass arrived with the new patch 11.04 on August 19, 2025. The pass has three interesting skins, including Haloform, Belaflaire, and Interhelm. The melee weapon this season comes from the Interhelm collection and has a long, broadsword-style design. It also has four different color variants to pick from.

This article lists all the tiers and rewards of the Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Battlepass.

Valorant Season 25 Act 5: All battle pass tiers explored

Valorant Season 25 Act 5 did not bring about many major changes to the game. One of the few notable ones, however, is that Icebox has been removed from the map pool, and Abyss has returned to the queue.

Buffs were introduced for Sage and Chamber's shadow buff from patch 11.02 was finally officially recognized in the 11.04 patch notes. Apart from that, the new Valorant Season 25 Act 5 is live.

Here are all the tiers with their respective rewards.

Tier 1-5 rewards

VS25 Act 5 Battle Pass Tier 1 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Haloform Frenzy
  • Star Friend Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 5 Years: Ticking Away Card
  • Belaflaire Bucky

Free

  • Quick N’ Loaded Card
  • Bonjour Title

Tier 6-10

Premium

  • Hold Me Back Spray
  • Spying In Progress Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Interhelm Card
  • Interhelm Judge

Free

  • V25 Act V Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15

Premium

  • Haloform Card
  • That's The Way Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Lionhearted Buddy
  • Haloform Ares

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • IGL Title

Also read: Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers and rewards

Tier 16-20

Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Belafaire Ghost (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Belaflaire Ghost
  • TB-01 Titan Card
  • Cornered Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Belaflaire Spectre

Free

  • Roger Duck Spray

Tier 21-25

Premium

  • First Class // KAY/O Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Mosh Vial Buddy
  • Interhelm Spray
  • Interhelm Phantom

Free

  • 5 Years: Seize The Play Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30

Premium

  • Goodbye, Site Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Please I Beg Of You Spray
  • 5 Years: Change The Game Card
  • Haloform Guardian

Free

  • Duck Chillin’ Buddy

Tier 31-35

Premium

  • 5 Years: Die For You Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Baker Tactibear Buddy
  • Ooh, Gotcha! Spray
  • Interhelm Marshal
Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Diehard Title

Tier 36-40

Premium

  • Scribble Run It Back Spray
  • Bin Bandit Buddy
  • Moonlight Delights Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Belaflaire Vandal

Free

  • Cheesy Bait Spray

Tier 41-45

Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Haloform Operator (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 5 Years: Super Power Card
  • Dodge This Dodge That Spray
  • Meowshine Spray
  • Haloform Operator

Free

  • Spike Rush Cup

Also read: Talon Esports vs RRQ - VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Tier 46-50

Premium

  • Gekko Groove Spray
  • Foil Fluffy Buddy
  • 5 Years: Fire Again Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Interhelm Sword

Free

  • Interhelm Classic
  • Untouchable Card

Epilogue

  • Epilogue: Mosh Vial Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: TB-01 Titan Card

Valorant S25 Act 5 Battle Pass price

These are all the tiers and their respective rewards from the Valorant S25 Act 5 Battle Pass. The price of the pass is still 1,000 Valorant Points, which costs approximately $10. This figure may differ slightly based on your region.

The Battle Pass has some interesting skins and many new Sprays and Cards on offer. It will end around October 20, 2025.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
