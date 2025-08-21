All Act 5 Battle Pass rewards in Valorant Season 25

The Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Battle Pass arrived with the new patch 11.04 on August 19, 2025. The pass has three interesting skins, including Haloform, Belaflaire, and Interhelm. The melee weapon this season comes from the Interhelm collection and has a long, broadsword-style design. It also has four different color variants to pick from.

This article lists all the tiers and rewards of the Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Battlepass.

Valorant Season 25 Act 5: All battle pass tiers explored

Valorant Season 25 Act 5 did not bring about many major changes to the game. One of the few notable ones, however, is that Icebox has been removed from the map pool, and Abyss has returned to the queue.

Buffs were introduced for Sage and Chamber's shadow buff from patch 11.02 was finally officially recognized in the 11.04 patch notes. Apart from that, the new Valorant Season 25 Act 5 is live.

Here are all the tiers with their respective rewards.

Tier 1-5 rewards

VS25 Act 5 Battle Pass Tier 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Haloform Frenzy

Star Friend Buddy

10 Radianite Points

5 Years: Ticking Away Card

Belaflaire Bucky

Free

Quick N’ Loaded Card

Bonjour Title

Tier 6-10

Premium

Hold Me Back Spray

Spying In Progress Spray

10 Radianite Points

Interhelm Card

Interhelm Judge

Free

V25 Act V Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15

Premium

Haloform Card

That's The Way Spray

10 Radianite Points

Lionhearted Buddy

Haloform Ares

Free

10 Radianite Points

IGL Title

Tier 16-20

Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Belafaire Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Belaflaire Ghost

TB-01 Titan Card

Cornered Spray

10 Radianite Points

Belaflaire Spectre

Free

Roger Duck Spray

Tier 21-25

Premium

First Class // KAY/O Spray

10 Radianite Points

Mosh Vial Buddy

Interhelm Spray

Interhelm Phantom

Free

5 Years: Seize The Play Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30

Premium

Goodbye, Site Spray

10 Radianite Points

Please I Beg Of You Spray

5 Years: Change The Game Card

Haloform Guardian

Free

Duck Chillin’ Buddy

Tier 31-35

Premium

5 Years: Die For You Card

10 Radianite Points

Baker Tactibear Buddy

Ooh, Gotcha! Spray

Interhelm Marshal

Free

10 Radianite Points

Diehard Title

Tier 36-40

Premium

Scribble Run It Back Spray

Bin Bandit Buddy

Moonlight Delights Card

10 Radianite Points

Belaflaire Vandal

Free

Cheesy Bait Spray

Tier 41-45

Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Haloform Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

5 Years: Super Power Card

Dodge This Dodge That Spray

Meowshine Spray

Haloform Operator

Free

Spike Rush Cup

Tier 46-50

Premium

Gekko Groove Spray

Foil Fluffy Buddy

5 Years: Fire Again Card

10 Radianite Points

Interhelm Sword

Free

Interhelm Classic

Untouchable Card

Epilogue

Epilogue: Mosh Vial Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: TB-01 Titan Card

Valorant S25 Act 5 Battle Pass price

These are all the tiers and their respective rewards from the Valorant S25 Act 5 Battle Pass. The price of the pass is still 1,000 Valorant Points, which costs approximately $10. This figure may differ slightly based on your region.

The Battle Pass has some interesting skins and many new Sprays and Cards on offer. It will end around October 20, 2025.

