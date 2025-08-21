All Act 5 Battle Pass rewards in Valorant Season 25

The Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Battle Pass arrived with the new patch 11.04 on August 19, 2025. The pass has three interesting skins, including Haloform, Belaflaire, and Interhelm. The melee weapon this season comes from the Interhelm collection and has a long, broadsword-style design. It also has four different color variants to pick from.
This article lists all the tiers and rewards of the Valorant Season 25 Act 5 Battlepass.
Valorant Season 25 Act 5: All battle pass tiers explored
Valorant Season 25 Act 5 did not bring about many major changes to the game. One of the few notable ones, however, is that Icebox has been removed from the map pool, and Abyss has returned to the queue.
Buffs were introduced for Sage and Chamber's shadow buff from patch 11.02 was finally officially recognized in the 11.04 patch notes. Apart from that, the new Valorant Season 25 Act 5 is live.
Here are all the tiers with their respective rewards.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Haloform Frenzy
- Star Friend Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 5 Years: Ticking Away Card
- Belaflaire Bucky
Free
- Quick N’ Loaded Card
- Bonjour Title
Tier 6-10
Premium
- Hold Me Back Spray
- Spying In Progress Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Interhelm Card
- Interhelm Judge
Free
- V25 Act V Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15
Premium
- Haloform Card
- That's The Way Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Lionhearted Buddy
- Haloform Ares
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- IGL Title
Tier 16-20
Premium
- Belaflaire Ghost
- TB-01 Titan Card
- Cornered Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Belaflaire Spectre
Free
- Roger Duck Spray
Tier 21-25
Premium
- First Class // KAY/O Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Mosh Vial Buddy
- Interhelm Spray
- Interhelm Phantom
Free
- 5 Years: Seize The Play Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30
Premium
- Goodbye, Site Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Please I Beg Of You Spray
- 5 Years: Change The Game Card
- Haloform Guardian
Free
- Duck Chillin’ Buddy
Tier 31-35
Premium
- 5 Years: Die For You Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Baker Tactibear Buddy
- Ooh, Gotcha! Spray
- Interhelm Marshal
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Diehard Title
Tier 36-40
Premium
- Scribble Run It Back Spray
- Bin Bandit Buddy
- Moonlight Delights Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Belaflaire Vandal
Free
- Cheesy Bait Spray
Tier 41-45
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- 5 Years: Super Power Card
- Dodge This Dodge That Spray
- Meowshine Spray
- Haloform Operator
Free
- Spike Rush Cup
Tier 46-50
Premium
- Gekko Groove Spray
- Foil Fluffy Buddy
- 5 Years: Fire Again Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Interhelm Sword
Free
- Interhelm Classic
- Untouchable Card
Epilogue
- Epilogue: Mosh Vial Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: TB-01 Titan Card
Valorant S25 Act 5 Battle Pass price
These are all the tiers and their respective rewards from the Valorant S25 Act 5 Battle Pass. The price of the pass is still 1,000 Valorant Points, which costs approximately $10. This figure may differ slightly based on your region.
The Battle Pass has some interesting skins and many new Sprays and Cards on offer. It will end around October 20, 2025.