Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass will be released on June 25, 2025, but the date may vary based on your region. The brand-new battlepass will bring about a series of new skins, including the ATLAS//CMD, Perch, and the Space Piercer bundles, which offer several new and interesting skins apart from new Cards, Buddies, and more.

This article will go over all the tiers and rewards of the Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass.

Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers explored

Epilogue Card in Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Season 25 Act 4 will bring about the new map, Corrode, to the game, along with a new battlepass. New weapons included in the battlepass are guns like Ares, Phantom, Sheriff, as well as the Vandal.

The melee weapon from the upcoming battlepass is from the ATLAS//CMD bundle and is called the Baton. Furthermore, even the free handgun, the Classic, is also from the same bundle. It suffices to say, this might be one of the most popular battlepass skins of all time.

Here are all the tiers of the Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass and their respective rewards.

Tier 1-5 rewards

New Gun Buddy Reward (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Perch Shorty

Perch Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Space Piercer Card

Space Piercer Ares

Free

5 Years: Ignition Card

Galactic Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Premium

Smooth Sailing Spray

Like Gekko Spray

10 Radianite Points

ATLAS//CMD Card

ATLAS//CMD Spectre

Free

V25 Act IV Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Premium

Perch Card

Perch Spray

10 Radianite Points

Teleporter Buddy

Perch Marshal

Free

10 Radianite Points

Sunkissed Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Premium

Perch Bulldog

5 Years: Shattered Card

Space Piercer Spray

10 Radianite Points

Space Piercer Judge

Free

Crispy Hot Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Premium

Nah Spray

10 Radianite Points

Bear With Me Buddy

ATLAS//CMD Spray

ATLAS//CMD Vandal

Free

5 Years: Kill All Radiants Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Premium

Safety Cover Spray

10 Radianite Points

Smile, You're On Camera Spray

5 Years: Retake Card

Space Piercer Guardian

Free

Bonsai Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

ATLAS//CMD Outlaw (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

5 Years: Night Out Card

10 Radianite Points

ATLAS//CMD Buddy

Peace! Spray

ATLAS//CMD Outlaw

Free

10 Radianite Points

Disciplined Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Premium

Zap Zap Spray

Space Piercer Buddy

5 Years: Cosmic Divide Card

10 Radianite Points

Space Piercer Sheriff

Free

Warning: Viper Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

10 Radianite Points

5 Years: Two Worlds Card

Pengu Panic Spray

Make It Stop Spray

Perch Phantom

Free

Salinite Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

ATLAS//CMD Baton (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Surprise Portal Play Spray

Scions of Hourglass Buddy

5 Years: Day Off Card

10 Radianite Points

ATLAS//CMD Baton

Free

ALAS//CMD Classic

5 Years: Unmade Card

Epilogue

Epilogue: Bear With Me Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: 5 Years: Shattered Card

Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass price

The Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass will cost you the usual, about $1000 Valorant Points or the equivalent of about $10 (real money). Its contents are certainly interesting, with the Perch skins offering a rather elegant take with cats depicted on the guns.

On the other hand, the ATLAS//CMD weapons are the exact opposite, offering a minimalistic and yet somewhat futuristic design for all the weapons. The free Classic is certainly a highlight that players may look forward to using in-game.

