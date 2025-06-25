  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers and rewards

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jun 25, 2025 20:29 GMT
Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers and rewards
Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers and rewards (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass will be released on June 25, 2025, but the date may vary based on your region. The brand-new battlepass will bring about a series of new skins, including the ATLAS//CMD, Perch, and the Space Piercer bundles, which offer several new and interesting skins apart from new Cards, Buddies, and more.

Ad

This article will go over all the tiers and rewards of the Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass.

Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers explored

Epilogue Card in Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass (Image via Riot Games)
Epilogue Card in Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Season 25 Act 4 will bring about the new map, Corrode, to the game, along with a new battlepass. New weapons included in the battlepass are guns like Ares, Phantom, Sheriff, as well as the Vandal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The melee weapon from the upcoming battlepass is from the ATLAS//CMD bundle and is called the Baton. Furthermore, even the free handgun, the Classic, is also from the same bundle. It suffices to say, this might be one of the most popular battlepass skins of all time.

Here are all the tiers of the Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass and their respective rewards.

Tier 1-5 rewards

New Gun Buddy Reward (Image via Riot Games)
New Gun Buddy Reward (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad
  • Perch Shorty
  • Perch Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Space Piercer Card
  • Space Piercer Ares

Free

  • 5 Years: Ignition Card
  • Galactic Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Premium

  • Smooth Sailing Spray
  • Like Gekko Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • ATLAS//CMD Card
  • ATLAS//CMD Spectre

Free

  • V25 Act IV Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Premium

  • Perch Card
  • Perch Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Teleporter Buddy
  • Perch Marshal

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Sunkissed Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Premium

  • Perch Bulldog
  • 5 Years: Shattered Card
  • Space Piercer Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Space Piercer Judge

Free

  • Crispy Hot Spray

Also read: Valorant Phaseguard Bundle: All weapons, expected prices, and more

Ad

Tier 21-25 rewards

Premium

  • Nah Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Bear With Me Buddy
  • ATLAS//CMD Spray
  • ATLAS//CMD Vandal

Free

  • 5 Years: Kill All Radiants Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Premium

  • Safety Cover Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Smile, You're On Camera Spray
  • 5 Years: Retake Card
  • Space Piercer Guardian

Free

  • Bonsai Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

ATLAS//CMD Outlaw (Image via Riot Games)
ATLAS//CMD Outlaw (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad
  • 5 Years: Night Out Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • ATLAS//CMD Buddy
  • Peace! Spray
  • ATLAS//CMD Outlaw

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Disciplined Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Premium

  • Zap Zap Spray
  • Space Piercer Buddy
  • 5 Years: Cosmic Divide Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Space Piercer Sheriff

Free

  • Warning: Viper Spray

Also read: "A great game needs a great ecosystem": Arun Rajappa discusses Valorant's growth in India

Tier 41-45 rewards

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 5 Years: Two Worlds Card
  • Pengu Panic Spray
  • Make It Stop Spray
  • Perch Phantom

Free

  • Salinite Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Ad
ATLAS//CMD Baton (Image via Riot Games)
ATLAS//CMD Baton (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad
  • Surprise Portal Play Spray
  • Scions of Hourglass Buddy
  • 5 Years: Day Off Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • ATLAS//CMD Baton

Free

  • ALAS//CMD Classic
  • 5 Years: Unmade Card

Epilogue

  • Epilogue: Bear With Me Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: 5 Years: Shattered Card

Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass price

The Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass will cost you the usual, about $1000 Valorant Points or the equivalent of about $10 (real money). Its contents are certainly interesting, with the Perch skins offering a rather elegant take with cats depicted on the guns.

Ad

On the other hand, the ATLAS//CMD weapons are the exact opposite, offering a minimalistic and yet somewhat futuristic design for all the weapons. The free Classic is certainly a highlight that players may look forward to using in-game.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications