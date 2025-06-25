Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass will be released on June 25, 2025, but the date may vary based on your region. The brand-new battlepass will bring about a series of new skins, including the ATLAS//CMD, Perch, and the Space Piercer bundles, which offer several new and interesting skins apart from new Cards, Buddies, and more.
This article will go over all the tiers and rewards of the Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass.
Valorant Season 25 Act 4: All battlepass tiers explored
Valorant Season 25 Act 4 will bring about the new map, Corrode, to the game, along with a new battlepass. New weapons included in the battlepass are guns like Ares, Phantom, Sheriff, as well as the Vandal.
The melee weapon from the upcoming battlepass is from the ATLAS//CMD bundle and is called the Baton. Furthermore, even the free handgun, the Classic, is also from the same bundle. It suffices to say, this might be one of the most popular battlepass skins of all time.
Here are all the tiers of the Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass and their respective rewards.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Perch Shorty
- Perch Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Space Piercer Card
- Space Piercer Ares
Free
- 5 Years: Ignition Card
- Galactic Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Smooth Sailing Spray
- Like Gekko Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- ATLAS//CMD Card
- ATLAS//CMD Spectre
Free
- V25 Act IV Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Perch Card
- Perch Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Teleporter Buddy
- Perch Marshal
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sunkissed Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Perch Bulldog
- 5 Years: Shattered Card
- Space Piercer Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Space Piercer Judge
Free
- Crispy Hot Spray
Also read: Valorant Phaseguard Bundle: All weapons, expected prices, and more
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Nah Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Bear With Me Buddy
- ATLAS//CMD Spray
- ATLAS//CMD Vandal
Free
- 5 Years: Kill All Radiants Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Safety Cover Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Smile, You're On Camera Spray
- 5 Years: Retake Card
- Space Piercer Guardian
Free
- Bonsai Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- 5 Years: Night Out Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- ATLAS//CMD Buddy
- Peace! Spray
- ATLAS//CMD Outlaw
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Disciplined Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Zap Zap Spray
- Space Piercer Buddy
- 5 Years: Cosmic Divide Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Space Piercer Sheriff
Free
- Warning: Viper Spray
Also read: "A great game needs a great ecosystem": Arun Rajappa discusses Valorant's growth in India
Tier 41-45 rewards
- 10 Radianite Points
- 5 Years: Two Worlds Card
- Pengu Panic Spray
- Make It Stop Spray
- Perch Phantom
Free
- Salinite Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Surprise Portal Play Spray
- Scions of Hourglass Buddy
- 5 Years: Day Off Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- ATLAS//CMD Baton
Free
- ALAS//CMD Classic
- 5 Years: Unmade Card
Epilogue
- Epilogue: Bear With Me Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: 5 Years: Shattered Card
Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass price
The Valorant Season 25 Act 4 battlepass will cost you the usual, about $1000 Valorant Points or the equivalent of about $10 (real money). Its contents are certainly interesting, with the Perch skins offering a rather elegant take with cats depicted on the guns.
On the other hand, the ATLAS//CMD weapons are the exact opposite, offering a minimalistic and yet somewhat futuristic design for all the weapons. The free Classic is certainly a highlight that players may look forward to using in-game.
