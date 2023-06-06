All Agent changes in Valorant patch 6.11

A new Valorant update is on the horizon as patch 6.11 is set to hit the servers worldwide. The upcoming patch includes major changes focusing on Chamber and Viper, along with notable map adjustments and changes to the weaponry in the game. These changes are intended to shake up the meta and bring Chamber back to a playable state since his huge nerf in patch 5.12.

Valorant fans curious about the upcoming Agent changes can find them listed below in this article, along with a clear rundown of all the character adjustments made by Riot Games.

Breach, Chamber, and Viper see buffs and nerfs in Valorant patch 6.11

Breach

These quality-of-life changes for Breach should help Valorant players have a better time playing against the Agent in various modes of matchmaking.

Rolling Thunder (X)

Warning visuals have been updated to provide a clearer edge to the ultimate’s area of effect. This should make it easier to understand when you will and will not be hit by the ultimate.

Breach's Rolling Thunder is a highly impactful ultimate ability that can instantly change the outcome of a round. With the update to Breach in patch 6.11, players can perform more consistently against the Agent and avoid getting caught off-guard by his ultimate.

Chamber

Chamber has received significant buffs that will bolster his power at locking down sites and shutting off flanks.

Rendezvous (E)

Reduced weapon equip time after post-teleport lockout 0.7s to 0s

Trademark (C)

Disable range 4000 to 5000

Trap arm speed 4s to 2s

Tour De Force (X)

Firing rate increased by 15%

These changes can potentially help Chamber find a better spot in the meta. This can allow players to pick him up on maps with long sightlines, such as Haven and Lotus. Chamber also has the chance to become a much more viable pick on maps such as Split and Bind, where his newly buffed Trapwire can be utilized to its full potential due to the size of the maps.

Viper

Viper has some massive nerfs lined up in this patch, which can impact her position in Valorant's current meta.

Fuel Regeneration

Reduced regeneration per second decreased from 5% to 3.3%

Regeneration to max fuel once empty increased from 20s to 30s

These changes should weaken Viper significantly on her best maps, such as Lotus and Pearl. These adjustments also have the potential to significantly cripple the double-Controller meta prevalent in Valorant pro play across most of the maps. Viper is often used as a Sentinel-Controller hybrid in double-Controller team compositions, and these changes will allow other Sentinels, such as Cypher, to have an increased pick-rate.

Miscellaneous Agent changes

When hit by Concussing abilities, Yoru's Fakeout (C) can now be visually affected.

The timing of Omen’s From the Shadows (X) voiceover line will come in quicker to increase your discernibility.

Sova's cape dynamics were redone and smoothed out while still maintaining a silhouette close to his body to not give away enemy position.

Coding related to grenade-like projectiles such as Sova's Shock Bolt [Q] and Recon Bolt [E], and Brimstone's Incendiary [Q] has been polished.

Agent bug fixes

Fixed bug with Killjoy’s utility not fading back into stealth when recovering from a disabled state

Fixed Omen’s Shrouded Step (C) to not be interrupted if you’re Suppressed before teleporting.

Fixed an issue where when Sage rotated her Barrier Orb (C) 90 degrees, she was blocked from placing the wall for .8 seconds. Now, Sage can place her wall immediately after rotating it 90 degrees.

Other notable changes in the patch include adjustments to the map Pearl and ammo changes to the guns, Phantom and Vandal. Valorant's patch 6.11 has the potential to shake up the meta with Chamber’s buffs and Viper’s nerf. Players can expect the patch to release on June 6, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes