Valorant PBE Patch 6.11: Chamber buffs, bug fixes, and more

Riot Games will once again deliver a bundle of exciting changes, buffs, and bug fixes that aim to refine and elevate the gameplay experience of Valorant. In this patch, the spotlight shines brightly on Chamber, one of the agents deserving some extra attention as his pick rate has gone down massively recently.

Those interested in a comprehensive overview of the changes can explore the latest improvements that await them. Without further ado, let's dive right in and look at what changes Valorant PBE Patch 6.11 will bring.

All Valorant updates in PBE 6.11

GENERAL UPDATES

"We've cleaned up some of the code related to the trajectory of grenade-like projectiles (such as Sova's Shock Bolt [Q] and Recon Bolt [E], and Brimstone's Incendiary [Q]). There should be no net difference, but if we ended up missing anything, let us know!"

"We’ve upgraded the sound-generation engine in the game. This covers ALL sound except for voice chat and the teaser videos in the Collection. Again, if we’ve done our job right, you should notice nothing different, but please let us know if you see (hear!) anything unexpected"

AGENT UPDATES

Viper

Fuel Regeneration

Reduced regeneration per second 5% >>> 3.3%

Increased time to regenerate to max fuel once empty 20s >>> 30s

Chamber

Trademark (C)

Disable range 4000 >>> 5000

Trap arm speed 4s >>> 2s

Rendezvous (E)

Instant equip out of teleport

Tour De Force (X)

Firing rate increased by 15%

Misc.

Yoru’s Fakeout (C) can now be visually affected by Concussing abilities in Valorant.

To increase player discernibility, the timing of Omen’s From the Shadows (X) voiceover line has been slightly pushed forward.

——

COSMETICS UPDATES

"We've updated the ability action icons to be more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output. We've also added new ones to where it was necessary. These icons appear above your equipped ability."

——

MAP UPDATES

Pearl is disabled.

——

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

Combat Report now shows “Allies Dazed” in addition to “Enemies Dazed” for all Concuss abilities in Valorant.

——

WEAPONS UPDATES

Weapon Accuracy on Ascenders / Ziplines (Ropes)

Min spread on ropes increased to 65% of the walking spread

Rifles from .8 >>> 1.3

Classic from .35 >>> .55

Frenzy from .35 >>> .52

Ghost from .35 >>> .6

Sheriff from .35 >>> .78

SMGs from .3 >>> .65

Snipers & Shotguns unchanged

Walking and running spread on ropes increased to match the walking and running spread on ground in Valorant.

Shorty

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 >>> 6

Price adjusted from 150$ >>> 300$

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 >>> 11

Damage at first step fall-off (7 meters) adjusted from 8 >>> 6

Frenzy

Min spread increased from .45 >>> .65

Spread curve adjusted

Maximum spread reached in 5 bullets instead of 6

Recoil pitch curve adjusted

Maximum recoil will be reached in 5 bullets instead of 6. Total recoil is lowered to compensate.

Error Power

"Error Power (also known as Center Biasing for us) is a tool we utilize to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the center of the crosshair in Valorant.

We’ve made the adjustment to significantly reduce center biasing while in any movement states besides walking or stationary. As a result, guns will be less accurate when fired while moving as shots will have a higher chance to be further from the center of the crosshair."

——

BUG FIXES

Sova's cape dynamics were redone and smoothed out, while still maintaining a silhouette close to his body to not give away enemy player position in Valorant.

