All free rewards in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass

Along with Valorant's latest Act, a new Battlepass is on the horizon for the game's playerbase. Episode 7 Act 3 is about to bring in a plethora of exciting content for the community. With the new Duelist ISO being the main attraction of this Act, players must not forget about the marvelous Battlepass coming with it.
The premium version of the Battlepass costs 1000VP, approximately $10 (800 INR). However, buying such an expensive Battlepass can put a dent in your wallet. If you are someone who doesn't wish to purchase this pass, you can still have a delightful experience since the developers have introduced many exciting rewards in the free path.
In this article, we will discuss all the free rewards you can get while grinding through the tiers of the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass.
All free rewards available in the Battlepass of Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3
Following past trends, the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass features a total of ten chapters and an epilogue section. Each chapter consists of five tiers and free rewards at the end of each chapter. In order to access those freebies, players must accrue enough XP to finish the chapter.
Episode 7 Act 3’s premium edition Battlepass offers three exclusive bundles: Silhouette, Libertto, and Sandswept. The free tier, on the other hand, rewards only one weapon skin. However, players can collect a few amazing player cards, cosmetics, and more free of cost.
Let’s have a detailed look at all of the free rewards available in Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass.
Chapter 1
- “Fault Line Schema” player card
- “Rockets” Title
Chapter 2
- “Episode 7 Act 3” Coin buddy
Chapter 3
- 10 Radianite Points
- “Bet” title
Chapter 4
- “Break Time” spray
Chapter 5
- “The Foundation” player card
- 10 Radianite Points
Chapter 6
- “Winter Whisper” gun buddy
Chapter 7
- 10 Radianite Points
- “Grrr” title
Chapter 8
- “Updraft Scare” spray
Chapter 9
- “Hundreds and Thousands” gun buddy
Chapter 10
- Sandswept Sheriff
- “Versus//Breach + Raze” player card
Epilogue
- “Treble Clef” gun buddy
- 30 Radianite Points
- Golden “Order For Owen” player card
The free rewards from the latest Valorant Battlepass consist of two sprays, three player titles, three gun buddies, four player cards, and an amazing Sandswept Sheriff skin. Even though the Premium rewards from the pass look quite elegant compared to the free rewards, it’s an outstanding deal and worth the grind.