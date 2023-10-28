All free rewards in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass

Along with Valorant's latest Act, a new Battlepass is on the horizon for the game's playerbase. Episode 7 Act 3 is about to bring in a plethora of exciting content for the community. With the new Duelist ISO being the main attraction of this Act, players must not forget about the marvelous Battlepass coming with it.

The premium version of the Battlepass costs 1000VP, approximately $10 (800 INR). However, buying such an expensive Battlepass can put a dent in your wallet. If you are someone who doesn't wish to purchase this pass, you can still have a delightful experience since the developers have introduced many exciting rewards in the free path.

In this article, we will discuss all the free rewards you can get while grinding through the tiers of the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass.

All free rewards available in the Battlepass of Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3

Following past trends, the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass features a total of ten chapters and an epilogue section. Each chapter consists of five tiers and free rewards at the end of each chapter. In order to access those freebies, players must accrue enough XP to finish the chapter.

Episode 7 Act 3’s premium edition Battlepass offers three exclusive bundles: Silhouette, Libertto, and Sandswept. The free tier, on the other hand, rewards only one weapon skin. However, players can collect a few amazing player cards, cosmetics, and more free of cost.

Let’s have a detailed look at all of the free rewards available in Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass.

Chapter 1

“Fault Line Schema” player card

“Rockets” Title

Chapter 2

“Episode 7 Act 3” Coin buddy

Chapter 3

10 Radianite Points

“Bet” title

Chapter 4

“Break Time” spray

Chapter 5

“The Foundation” player card

10 Radianite Points

Chapter 6

“Winter Whisper” gun buddy

Chapter 7

10 Radianite Points

“Grrr” title

Chapter 8

“Updraft Scare” spray

Chapter 9

“Hundreds and Thousands” gun buddy

Chapter 10

Sandswept Sheriff

“Versus//Breach + Raze” player card

Epilogue

“Treble Clef” gun buddy

30 Radianite Points

Golden “Order For Owen” player card

The free rewards from the latest Valorant Battlepass consist of two sprays, three player titles, three gun buddies, four player cards, and an amazing Sandswept Sheriff skin. Even though the Premium rewards from the pass look quite elegant compared to the free rewards, it’s an outstanding deal and worth the grind.