All Gekko lineups for Icebox in Valorant

The latest addition to the selection of agents in Valorant is Gekko. We've come a long way since the game launched, as the newest agent is officially the 21st character. He is also the 6th initiator with a versatile skillset, making him a well-balanced agent for players.

Gekko uses four different creatures: Dizzy, Mosh Pit, Thrash, and Wingman. All four provide recon, crowd control, and damaging abilities for Gekko's team to benefit from. While traditionally utilizing an agent's kit is ideal when attacking or defending, players also love to get creative and use their abilities for more crucial situations.

Valorant is known to be a skill-based shooter that allows players to figure out ways to win each round. One of the best ways to secure a dub is by using lineups. Like half the agents in the current roster, Gekko is now one of the characters in the game that makes use of these calculated throws.

Mosh Pit lineups for Gekko in Icebox in Valorant

Icebox in Valorant is a map that's like the best of both worlds. We the enclosed A site where a lot of close-quarters gunfights take place. Then there's the wide-open B site where your long-range aim will be tested. Given that the pathways to get to the sites are a bit narrow due to the map being surrounded by many cargo crates, players can only do so much in lineups.

1) A Site Post-plant: Mosh Pit to A Site Heaven

Valorant - Mosh Pit from A Nest to A Site Heaven (Image via Riot Games)

There are several ways to use Mosh Pit on Icebox's A site effectively. The first one will be more useful during post-plant situations. First, you'll want your team to plant the spike on A Site Heaven, planting it wide open. From there, you should position yourself underneath A Nest's rope.

Mosh Pit Molly (Image via Riot Games)

Afterward, place your crosshair somewhere near the corner of the L-shaped structure in front of you. Given Mosh Pit's wide radius upon splatting on the ground, the crosshair placement doesn't have to be extremely precise.

Molly on A Site Heaven and Default (Image via Riot Games)

When throwing Mosh Pit from this angle, the fierce creature should land on top of A Site Heaven. Luckily, this post-plant lineup will also work for the default plant spots on the ground.

2) A Site Attack: Mosh Pit on the rightmost side of A Site

Valorant - Mosh Pit to clear Site right side (Image via Riot Games)

If you plan on clearing A site before entering, Gekko's Mosh Pit can eliminate campers effectively. Typically, enemies love to camp on the rightmost side of Icebox's A site because of the gigantic structure that keeps them out of sight.

Similar to the post-plant lineup, you'll have to stand near A Nest's rope, but this time a little bit more to the left. Then aim your crosshair near the lower left corner of the L-shaped structure.

Mosh Pit Molly to the rightmost side of A Site (Image via Riot Games)

Mosh Pit should land on the rightmost side of A site, forcing enemies to leave their camping positions. This lineup can also be used for post-plant situations if your team decides to open-plant the spike.

3) A Site Attack: Mosh Pit on the leftmost side of A Site

Valorant - Mosh Pit to clear Site left side (Image via Riot Games)

Luckily, Gekko's molly can also clear the left of A site. This time around, you'll want to position yourself on the right side of A Nest. From there, place your crosshair towards the middle horizontal line on A Site Heaven's structure.

Mosh Pit Molly to the leftmost side of A Site (Image via Riot Games)

Unfortunately, this lineup won't be able to cover the entire campsite. But there's still the possibility of getting a kill if Mosh Pit lands at the right time.

4) A Site Attack: Mosh Pit to A Rafters

Valorant - Mosh Pit Lineup to A Rafters (Image via Riot Games)

This next lineup will start at the entry point before reaching A Belt. This is one of the more commonly utilized lineups in Valorant since agents like Fade and Viper use the same angle. Look above and place your crosshair between the two wall-like structures slightly towards the right.

Mosh Pit A Rafters Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Keep in mind that you'll have to jump before throwing Mosh Pit. Doing so will allow it to land directly on the rightmost side of A Rafters.

5) A Site Post-plant: Mosh Pit to A Site Default

Valorant - A Site Default Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Two lineups from A Belt's entry point. The second one sends Mosh Pit to land on A Site Default. This time, you'll have to place your crosshair on the leftmost wall-like structure in front of you, then place it on the lower right corner of the top portion.

Mosh Pit Molly on A Site Default (Image via Riot Games)

This is one of the best Mosh Pit lineups for Icebox A Site, especially since players tend to plant the spike on that portion of the site. Plus, the chances of securing a kill during post-plant is high, given where Gekko's molly lands.

6) B Site Attack: Mosh Pit to B Yellow

Valorant - B Garage Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Campers tend to hang behind B Yellow when attacking B site, especially those with Operators on their hands. This makes it easier to secure kills when watching B Green from B Yellow. Luckily, Gekko has the perfect lineup to eliminate the annoying Operators. Stand on the leftmost side of B Garage's exit point, then move your crosshair slightly above the green cargo on top of you.

B Yellow Mosh Pit Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Make sure to jump when throwing Mosh Pit to maximize its arc. Doing so should allow the fierce creature to land behind B Yellow, forcing campers to move out to the open for your Duelists to kill.

7) B Site Post-plant: Mosh Pit to B Site Heaven

Valorant - B Cubby Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, here's the Mosh Pit lineup from B Cubby to B Site Heaven. Place your crosshair next to the number zero on the green cargo box above.

Mosh Pit landing on B Site Heaven (Image via Riot Games)

Throwing Mosh Pit from that angle will make it land directly on B Site Heaven, forcing enemies to either fall back to B Hall or drop on the ground on B Site. If they fall from Heaven, that'll be your chance to spray your enemies with bullets.

Gekko is the freshest face in Valorant that players are already dying to use because of the cuteness overload his companions bring. Luckily, his creatures are as lethal as they are cute, which should bring a lot of offensive power to your team during matches.

