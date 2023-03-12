All Gekko lineups for Haven in Valorant

Gekko is the latest agent to launch in Valorant, and fans already love using the new character. The young and hip agent uses four creatures to assist him in battle. His companions are Dizzy, Mosh Pit, Thrash, and the fan-favorite Wingman. All four have unique abilities that make Gekko a formidable initiator in the game today.

That said, players will want to maximize Gekko's abilities in Valorant. Luckily, just like the majority of the agents in the game, he also has lineups for his abilities. As always, they can be utilized for either attacking or defending the site.

Attack and Defense lineups for Gekko on Haven in Valorant

Haven was the only map with three sites on it for the longest time before Lotus came out last Act. Given the variety of possibilities that could take place in the matchup, there's also a wide range of lineup options that Gekko can make use of in Haven.

1) A Site Post-plant Mosh Pit Lineup

Valorant - Sand Bags (Image via Riot Games)

There are several ways to attack A site in Haven with Mosh Pit. First off, we'll be showing you a post-plant lineup. For this lineup, anyone from your team, including yourself, will want to plant anywhere around the big box in the middle of the site. While waiting for enemies to defuse, return to A Lobby outside the exit, where you'll find a wheelbarrow with sandbags. Stand in front of it.

A Site Post-plant Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Once you've established your position for post-plant, look at the tower above and place your crosshair in the middle of the coin-looking design on the right. At that point, you can throw Mosh Pit anytime you hear the enemy defusing the spike. The timing will be completely up to you. Keep in mind that Mosh Pit takes a few seconds before it explodes. Refer to the image below for the lineup results.

A Site Post-plant Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

2) A Attack Mosh Pit

Valorant - A Lobby Sand Bags (Image via Riot Games)

While Mosh Pit can be utilized as a post-plant molly in Valorant, the fierce creature is also useful for ambushing enemies. There are two ways Gekko can throw Mosh Pit at A site. This time, you'll have to position yourself beside the pile of sandbags next to the hollow blocks near A Lobby.

An Attack Lineup Crosshair Placement (Image via Riot Games)

After getting into position, look up and place your crosshair beside the tower's roof. Ensure the crosshair is aligned with the second wooden plank from the left corner of the roof. From this point, throw Mosh Pit, and it'll land directly at A short's entry point.

A Short Molly (Image via Riot Games)

Many players hide in that spot while waiting for attackers to enter the site from A short. Throwing Gekko's molly there will have them running for their lives.

3) A Attack Mosh Pit 2

Valorant - Back Site Molly Crosshair Placement (Image via Riot Games)

Another way to ambush enemies before rushing A site is by throwing Mosh Pit towards the back site. Like the A short lineup, stand next to the sandbags beside the pile of hollow blocks. Then, like the A site post-plant lineup, set your sights on the tall tower near A site. Place your crosshair in the middle of the coin design on the left this time.

Back Site Molly Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Throw Mosh Pit, and it should land directly on the back site. This will catch defenders off guard. However, there is more chance of escaping from the backsite than the A short lineup. Either way, both lineups are useful when pushing A site in Haven.

4) B Site Post-plant Mosh Pit Lineup

Valorant - Mosh Pit Lineup Haven B Site (Image via Riot Games)

Given that the B site in Haven is enclosed, it's difficult for any agent to have precise lineups. Luckily, Mosh Pit can bounce off walls, allowing Gekko to have at least one lineup in B site. This lineup is recommended for post-plant. However, you can also use it to push the site if you wish.

Coming from Mid Doors to the B site, place your crosshair on the lower right corner of the enclosed window on the top left side. Remember that you'll have to jump while releasing Mosh Pit to land precisely on site.

B Site Post-plant lineup (Image via Riot Games)

For the most part, this lineup should be adequate for post-plant situations. It can also be utilized for rushing site. However, enemies typically hold B site at the back, especially when playing it safely.

5) C Attack Mosh Pit

Valorant - HUD Placement (Image via Riot Games)

When attacking the C site, enemies typically hide in the left-most corner of the backside to catch the attackers by surprise. Luckily, Gekko's molly can get those pesky lurkers out in the open for his teammates to kill at any moment.

Once you make your way to C Long, stand on the right corner beside the entry point from C Lobby to C Long. Instead of using your crosshair for aiming Mosh Pit, you'll have to utilize the health bar HUD. At the tip of the health bar on the right, place it towards the left part of the roof on the structure in front of you.

C Back Site Molly (Image via Riot Games)

Before launching Mosh Pit from C Long, don't forget to move forward as you release Gekko's molly. If perfectly executed, Mosh Pit should land directly on the left corner of the backsite.

6) C Site Post-plant Lineup

Valorant - HUD Placement Post-plant (Image via Riot Games)

Like the C backsite lineup, you can use another lineup from the same corner, this time during post-plant situations. For this lineup, you'll use the HUD for crosshair placement again but will now use the Mosh Pit and Wingman icons. Ensure to get the power outlet between the icons before throwing Mosh Pit towards the spike.

Default Post-plant Lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Throw Mosh Pit after establishing the HUD placement. This lineup is perfectly set up for the default plant on C Site. Plus, given the molly's wide range when it splats on the ground, enemies might not make it out to dodge Mosh Pit's explosion.

Gekko's molly is quite powerful in Valorant if players can successfully hit their targets. These lineups will help Gekko mains climb their way up through the ranks or allow them to have fun in Unrated games. Either way, as long as it benefits the team, that truly matters.

