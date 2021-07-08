All KAY/O lineups in Valorant’s Split

Valorant's latest agent, KAY/O, can take enemies down in the blink of an eye with some strong lineups. The robotic initiator was added to the shooter’s agent list in Episode 3 Act 1.

KAY/O can suppress an opponent’s abilities and make them completely dependent on gunplay. This puts the player's team at an advantage in combat.

Split map callouts (Screengrab from Blitz.gg)

KAY/O’s ability kit includes a grenade, a suppression blade and a flash. The diversity in the agent’s ability makes it a perfect pick for a defender-sided map like Split.

Having said that, KAY/O’s abilities can also make attacking easy in Split. The robotic agent can resist a strong push into the site with the proper use of abilities.

With all that in mind, here is a guide to playing with KAY/O on Valorant’s Split map.

KAY/O lineups for Split’s A Site in Valorant

ZERO/point lineup

KAY/O's ZERO/point lineup from Split's A Site (Screengrab from Eyedrin/YouTube)

ZERO/point is a blade that suppresses the enemies’ abilities. One can make the best use of it at the A Site in Valorant’s Split map with some insane lineups.

Defending A Site without taking a peek can be easy with a simple ZERO/point lineup. The player needs to stand at the A site, facing towards Crown Coffee shop. They then need to look up till the bottom-center HUD’s left edge connects the top corner of the shop. Once it is placed right, the player can throw the blade, which will land up at A lobby and suppress the enemies present there.

FRAG/ment lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup from Split's A Lobby (Screengrab from Fraty/YouTube)

Saving FRAG/ment for the post-plant scene can make things easier. The player can easily knock enemies down and waste their time to defuse the spike with the grenade.

However, to do that, the player has to stand in front of the Crown coffee shop at A Lobby. They will then have to take a corner and place the edge of the bottom-center HUD’s left health point bar below the letter "O." After the grenade is thrown, it will drop at the A site.

KAY/O lineups for Split’s B Site in Valorant

ZERO/point lineup

KAY/O's ZERO/point lineup from Split's B Site (Screengrab from Eyedrin/YouTube)

It is easy to suppress the enemies pushing through B Lobby with a simple lineup. For that, the player has to stand against the tall building at B Site. After that, the crosshair needs to be placed at the top of the cloud on the left side of the building.

The blade will drop at B Lobby and suppress the enemies there. This will make defending Spilt’s B Site easy.

FRAG/ment lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup from Split'sB Alley (Screengrab from Fraty/YouTube)

For the FRAG/ment lineup at Spilt’s B Site, one needs to go to the corner at B Alley and aim up. Once the edge of the bottom-center HUD’s left health point bar meets the corner of the shed, the player can throw the grenade.

The grenade will land at the common plant position (beside the box). As the grenade drops on the spike, the enemies won’t be able to defuse it, and it will cause damage to them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh