All Valorant Agents’ real name and country of origin

Players often wonder about all the Valorant Agents’ real names as the developers have started to build the lore behind all the maps and Agents. Currently, the title has 24 Agents on its roster, and they are given a code name as it is easier to memorize. Although the Agents are not born with the code names, it allows them to hide their real identity. Those interested in learning all Valorant Agents’ real names are in the right spot.

This article lists all Valorant Agents’ real names along with their country of origin.

All Valorant Agents’ real names and their country of origin

The section below details all Valorant Agents’ real names along with their country of origin:

Brimstone (He/Him)

This list kicks off with Brimstone, the first Agent of the protocol. His real name is Liam Bryne. He hails from Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Brimstone used to work for the local fire department named Baltimore Fire Department before joining the Valorant Protocol.

Viper (She/Her)

Viper’s real name is Sabine Callas. Similar to Brimstone, she is also from the United States. Viper is an American chemist who was a pivotal figure following the rediscovery of Radianite. Alongside Brimstone, she joined the Valorant Protocol and became the second Agent to join the organization.

Omen (He/Him)

Among all the Valorant Agents’ real names, Omen’s name is unknown. According to the lore, Omen is known by several names by other Agents in the Protocol. Omen's real name is yet to be revealed, but players may have heard him addressed as Ghost, John, Fred, Marcus, Dimitri, and Yohan. While there is little information regarding Omen's country of origin, it is evident that he is from Earth.

Killjoy (She/Her)

Killjoy’s real name is Klara Böhringer. She is a German inventor born to one parent with German ancestry. According to her parents' names, it is speculated that Killjoy's father is German, while her mother is from the Middle East or Northern Africa.

Cypher (He/Him)

Among all Valorant Agents’ real names, Cypher stands out more than the others as in Arabic, his name stands for “prince of the moon.” Cypher’s real name is Amir El Amari. He is a Human from Rabat, which is situated in Morocco. Due to the spurious activities of the Kingdom Corporation, Cypher grew up in poverty, leading to negative feelings towards them.

Sova (He/Him)

Sova’s real name is Alexander (Sasha) Novikov. He hails from Severmorsk, located in Murmansk Oblast, Russia. He is an archer who later became the sixth recruit of the Valorant Protocol as the team's scout.

Sage (She/Her)

Sage’s real name is Wei Ling Ying. She is a Radiant monk from China who became the seventh recruit of the Valorant Protocol and quickly worked her way up through the ranks, showing off her leadership qualities.

Phoenix (He/Him)

Hailing from London, England, in the United Kingdom, Phoenix is a Radiant who joined the Valorant Protocol as the ninth Agent. His real name is Jamie Adeyemi, and he grew up in the Peckham District in London.

Jett (She/Her)

Jett’s real name is Han Sunwoo (한선우). She is from Seoul, South Korea, and previously worked as a chef. While working, Jett was involved in an accident relating to her Radiant powers, which destroyed the whole building and the restaurant.

Reyna (She/Her)

Reyna’s real name is Zyanya Mondragón. She is from Mexico and can absorb life energy from the souls of her kills. Reyna joined the Valorant Protocol as the eleventh recruit, ensuring her sister Lucia's survival.

Raze (She/Her)

Raze’s real name is Tayane Alves. She is an engineer from Salvador, Nahia, Brazil, with a strong passion for paints and explosives. Later, Raze joined the Valorant Protocol as the twelfth Agent.

Breach (He/Him)

Breach's full name is one of the most sought-after among all Valorant Agents’ real names since he is a former convict. His real name is Erik Torsten, and he is a convict from Sweden who was set to be convicted along with his family for the rest of their lives. He built himself two mechanical arms, which were upgraded later by Raze when they were working together.

Skye (She/Her)

Skye’s real name is Kira Foster. She is a Radiant from Nimbin, New South Wales, Australia. She spent many years fighting against Kingdom Corporation’s venture in Eastern Australia. Skye joined the Valorant Protocol as their fourteenth recruit.

Yoru (He/Him)

Yoru’s real name is Kiritani Ryo (桐谷 諒)). He hails from Japan and is a Radiant who can see and phase through another dimension. From an early age, Yoru was dedicated to uncovering his past regarding his ancestors and the ancient order of samurai.

Astra (She/Her)

Astra’s real name is Efia Danso. She is a Radiant who hails from Accra, Ghana. Her Radiant powers are related to cosmic energies and are contained in her golden Guardian gauntlet.

KAY/O

KAY/O, like Omen, lacks a proper name on this Valorant Agents’ real name list as he is a robot. He is a futuristic, human-made robot whose sole purpose is to fight back against Radiants.

Chamber (He/Him)

Chamber’s real name is Vincent Frabon, and he hails from France. Before joining the Valorant protocol as the eighteenth recruit, he worked for many organizations and was mostly involved with weapons.

Neon (She/Her)

Neon’s real name is Tala Nicole Dimaapi Valdez. She is a Radiant who grew up in Manila, Phillippines, whose power is related to bioelectricity. Valorant Protocol later recruited Neon as part of their Omega Project.

Fade (She/Her)

Fade’s real name is Hazal Eyletmez. She is a Radiant from Istanbul, Turkey, who is in search of an important person who was taken away from her. After some investigation, she came to know that he was taken away by a secret organization known as the Valorant Protocol. Later, she joined the protocol as their twentieth Agent after they cleared up the misunderstanding.

Harbor (He/Him)

Harbor’s real name is Varun Batra. He is a former task force agent who hails from India. Harbor came to wield an ancient and powerful artifact that has the power to control and summon water from nothing.

Gekko (He/Him)

Gekko’s full name is Mateo Armendáriz De la Fuente. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is Valorant Protocol’s twenty-second Agent and the owner of four radivores - Wingman, DIzzy, Thrash, and Mosh.

Deadlock (She/Her)

Deadlock’s real name is Iselin. Hailing from Norway, Deadlock is an elite hunter from the security force, Ståljeger. She was rescued and recruited by other Agents after a mission where she lost her arm to a radivore bear.

Iso (He/Him)

Iso’s real name is Li Zhao Yu. A Radiant from Chongqing, China, Iso is also known as “Dead Lilac.” When assigned to executing Omen, Iso eventually joined the Valorant Protocol in return for protection from his old employer.

Clove (They/Them)

Among all the Valorant Agents’ real names, Clove’s name is yet to be revealed by officials. They are the newest Controller Agent who was added to the title’s roster after the release of Patch 8.05.

This concludes the list of all Valorant Agents’ real names and their countries of origin. For more Valorant-related articles, check out the following section:

