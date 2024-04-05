Valorant Clove: All voice lines and interactions

Clove is the newest addition to the Valorant’s ever-increasing roster of Agents, and also the sixth Controller Agent that players can currently unlock in-game and play. Their release was highly anticipated as one of their abilities allowed them to return to life. As they are available in the title, their interactions along with various voice lines are now accessible to the Valorant players.

The developers have added many voice lines for Clove in Valorant, adding a layer of depth to the character’s personality quirks.

All available Clove Agent interactions and voice lines in Valorant

The sixth Controller Agent, Clove’s voice lines in Valorant are as follows (Courtesy of Valorant wiki):

Agent select:

“I've got all the time in the world.”

Meddle:

Cast

"Have one of these!"

"Here, catch!"

Kill afflicted enemy

“Feeling iffy, aye?”

“Ooh, gotcha!”

“Saw that coming!”

“What a combo!”

Pick-me-up:

Cast

*sighs*

“Refreshing!”

Ruse:

Cast

“Dropping a smoke.”

“No peeking!”

Cast all charges

“Dropping smokes.”

Cast While dead

“Dropping a smoke.”

“No peeking!”

Cast all charges while dead

“Dropping smokes”

Not Dead Yet:

Ally cast

“Back like I never left!”

Enemy cast

“You had your fun, my turn!”

Kill or Round End before timer expire

"I'm back for good!"

"That was close!"

"Think I'll stay!"

Resurrected

“That was weird.”

Clove buy phase voice lines in Valorant

Match Start:

"Have I been aging, like, at all? Still not sure how this whole living forever thing works."

"I know I can come back to life and all, but bullets still hurt, so don't get any bright ideas."

"It's fun being a secret agent and all, but I really hope that there's an alternate universe out there where I'm just growing old with a bunch of cats."

"Let me get this right, we're Earth's only defense and we still pay for our own weapons? Ridiculous."

"Look at this team! We're gonna kill it! And by 'it' I mean those bams over there." ~ (Look at this team! We're gonna kill it! And by 'it' I mean those foolish people over there.)

"So, are we gonna talk about the empty locker back at base? The one with the scratched 08? Anyone? No one? Okay."

"Take 'em dead or alive. Probably dead, well, preferably dead."

"You know what? If one of those lookalikes came over here and pretended to be one of ya, I'm not sure I'd be able to tell the difference."

"Wait, wait, wait. I have a rock in my shoe. Nice, free rock."

"Who's ready to die for this mission? I am! But you know, I'm cheating.

On Attack

"Ah, radianite, we meet again."

On Defense

"Dinnae ken what they're on about? But I can promise them radianite will not solve their problems." ~ (I don’t know what they're on about? But I can promise them radianite will not solve their problems.)

"What if we set up some fake radianite? Imagine their faces when they unload a buncha useless rocks."

Breeze

"Your party washes up on the shore of a deserted island. Strange experiments and even stranger phenomenon litter the sand."

Fracture

"Your party stumbles upon the rubble of a science experiment gone wrong. The souls of the dead wander the halls, it reeks of Kingdom."

Icebox

"Your party sets foot across a frigid expanse. Secrets long lost resurface through the shattered ice. The cold is relentless. Roll to avoid frostbite."

Sunset

"Your party arrives on a doorstep of a sun-soaked concrete jungle, the Earth is brittle beneath your feet. You venture forth basked in gold."

Round Start:

"Alright, where to?"

"Alright, lucky socks, don't fail me now."

"Don't be spending too many brain cells figuring them out! Overthinking is just as bad as underthinking."

"Find the weakest link and kick 'em in the shin!"

"I reckon I'll take a kip after this. I've earned it."

"Listen up you muckers, if I don't get back up, just give me a nudge. I might not be dead, just taking a wee kip."

"Oh! This reminds me of this one time where I uh- hm, actually, never mind."

"One downside to being immortal, I can't play dead."

"Outside of this gig, immortality doesn't have as many day-to-day benefits as you think."

"You know, I could just outlive them. Nah, bullets are quicker."

"You know what we should do? I'll tell ya, we should win."

"Youse don't get a reset button, so stay alive, please."

Last round won

"Alright then, some more of that and they're in the shite."

"I can hear them hollering for their mummies from here!"

"Simple and clean! Well done!"

"The part where they lost was funny."

"Their tactics are unique. Uniquely not working for them."

Last round won while in the lead

“Get a look at that, they lost again!"

"I feel bad for them, I really do. Just not enough to stop winning."

"Reckon we're just better, aye?"

Making a comeback

"Bet they're feeling frazzled!"

"Now we start our winning streak of our own, aye?"

"They messed up, now we keep them down."

Last round in the half

"I dinnae care how you do it, just spend all your money! Maybe buy a Shorty or two!" ~ (I don't care how you do it, just spend all your money! Maybe buy a Shorty or two!)

"Last call for all the things we need to kill them with. Buy up!"

Match Point

"Come on friends, we're so close it's basically over!"

"It's been grand, but I've got places to avoid and people to ignore, so let's finish this thing!"

"They'll throw everything out at us ya ken? Be ready." ~ (They'll throw everything out at us you know? Be ready.)

Spike forgotten

"Dinnae we need the bomb? Oh shit, sorry, I-I meant the spike." ~ (Don’t we need the bomb? Oh shit, sorry, I-I meant the spike.)

"I like the confidence, but we should probably grab the spike."

Shop:

Call for a buy

"I'm gonna buy."

Call for a save

"I'm gonna save.”

Offer to buy for allies

"Who needs a buy?"

Request weapon

"Could I have a drop?"

Barrier Down

"Ah shite, I lost my pet rock."

"Alright muckers, off we go!"

"Chin up cuties, it's not over yet."

"Come on then!"

"Get on with it!"

“Guess they're fond of losing!"

"I don't quit."

"I love this part!"

"I won't settle for a draw!"

"I'll no lose to these bairns."

"I'm here to stay."

"Look at 'em squirm!"

"No more."

"No stopping now."

"No whinging, we've come back for worse."

"Push 'em back, they're stepping on us."

"Roll for initiative."

"Serious face, on."

"That's all they get."

"What about winning stuff, aye?"

All Clove kill voice lines in Valorant

"Hah!"

"Have a kip!"

"Hi! Bye."

"I shot somebody!"

"Pew-pew!"

"Tidy!"

"That's a kill."

"Target down."

"Whoa!"

"You alright?"

Headshot

"Critical hit!"

"Down you go."

"Haud yer wheesht." ~ (Shut up.)

"No bother."

"Nae danger." ~ (No danger)

"Nat 20."

"Skedaddle off!"

"Sorted!"

"That's you, pal?"

Melee

"Knock knock."

"Surprise!"

Triple

"That's three!"

Quadra

"Four in the dirt!”

Last kill

"And that's another dead one."

"Don't get back up, sweetheart."

"Everyone has off days eh?"

"I'll just let you think about that one, alright?"

"You did your best, just wasn't enough."

"You made a mess of yourself!"

Last kill melee

"Ah, skill issue I'm afraid."

"What, did you not hear me?"

Last kill enemy MVP

"That was their best? Huh, alright."

One kill remaining (game-mode specific)

"Just one more."

"Just one more!"

All Clove Spike voice lines in Valorant

Defuse resumed

"I-I can't look. Please don't blow up."

"I'm just trying to do my job here!"

Defuse time running out

"I'll see youse in a minute."

"Well that's just grand."

Defuse successful

"Fancy vacuum deactivated."

"No radianite for you, wee man."

All Clove round-end voice lines in Valorant

Ace

"And I did that with a sore tummy!"

"Aw, a wee shame, really."

"Fear me mortals!"

"Please, please. Hold your applause until the end."

"Promise me you won't try that again?"

"You were only a moment, I am forever."

Clutch

"Brand new, that one!"

"Do I get a prize for that or what?"

"Not today, not tomorrow, not ever."

"There's a name for this? Oh yeah, second-hand embarrassment."

Flawless or Team Ace

"We are just too good!"

"Were they born yesterday or something?"

Low HP

"Just a wee flash wound, I'll walk it off!"

"Ooh, I worked up an appetite on that one."

"Ugh, can I trade my powers in for invincibility? Much prefer that."

Thrifty

"Just simple economics! I'm kidding, I'm terrible with money."

All Clove match end voice lines in Valorant

Match Win

"And we'll do it again, and again, and a bunch of other times after that!"

"I hecking love this team!"

"We need to celebrate! Party in the danger room!"

Runner Up (game-mode specific)

"Anybody wanna go again?"

"Victory will be mine."

"Well alright, I'll take it!"

All Agent specific interactions for Clove in Valorant

Breach

(Enemy) Stop their breach before he stops us. [Barrier Down]

Brimstone

(Enemy) ‘Bang!’ [Last Kill]

Chamber

(Enemy) "That Chamber is dressed like a fancy waiter. Let's ask him for the wine list." [Round Start]

(Enemy)"Ooft, not your best." [Last Kill]

Clove

(Enemy) "Am nothing like the enemy Clove. I wouldn't be caught dead in that outfit." [Round Start]

(Enemy) "We could have ruled this world together." [Last Kill]

Cypher

(Ally) “You know, we're a covert organization. Shouldn't we be wearing masks? Cypher's got the right idea." [Match Start]

(Ally) "Cy, you wee punk! How did you pull that off? Keep it up!" [Commend]

(Enemy) “Sorry, not sorry.” [Kill]

Deadlock

(Ally) "Wrap 'em up, Locky." [Barrier Down]

(Ally) "Okay, Deadlock! Let's see more of that, aye?" [Commend]

(Enemy) “No, my rules.” [Kill]

Fade

(Enemy) "Fade's mind games are no match for my secret weapon: ibuprofen." [Round Start]

Gekko

(Ally) *gasps* "Wings! How are you wee fella!" *gibberish* [Chat]

(Ally) "Hey Gekko! You ever think about teaching Wingman to use a gun? Just a thought, write it down maybe!" [Match Start]

(Ally) "Gekks, do your thing!" [Barrier Down]

(Ally) "Wings, Dizzy, Thrash, Mosh! Youse are the actual best! Oh and, you too, Gekko." [Commend]

(Enemy) "You dafty!" [Kill]

(Enemy) "Cya later Gekko-rator!" [Last Kill]

Iso

(Ally) "So, Iso, you've got your own little pocket dimension, yeah? Hear me out, what if we threw a wee rave in there? Think about it, think about it!" [Match Start]

(Ally) "Iso, pull 'em apart!" [Barrier Down]

(Ally) "Iso, that was, that was beautiful!" [Commend]

(Enemy) "Don't let their Iso separate us!" [Barrier Down]

(Enemy) "Face the music!" [Last Kill]

KAY/O

(Ally) "Hey, KAY/O, my phone died on the way here. You think I could, uh, you know- can you charge batteries?" [Match Start]

Killjoy

(Ally) "Watch our backs, KJ." [Barrier Down]

Neon

(Enemy) "Just trip their Neon while she's running!" [Barrier Down]

Omen

(Enemy) "So like, those blue things on their Omen's face are eyes, right? So he has three? O-or is the middle one a mouth? Are they all mouths? Cool!" [Match Start]

(Enemy) "Boo!" [Last Kill]

Phoenix

(Ally) "Uh-oh, me and Phoenix on the same team! They're gonna waste twice as many bullets trying to take as down!" [Match Start]

(Enemy) "You numpty!" [Kill]

(Enemy) "You plum!" [Kill]

Reyna

(Ally) "Reyna, a certain someone tells me you play guitar? You have to play for us later, no getting out of that." [Match Start]

(Ally) "Reyna, the offer stands, take whatever life you need from me, she deserves it." [Round Start]

(Ally) "Reyna, that was like a dance, a really violent dance." [Commend]

(Enemy) "The hunt's over!" [Last Kill]

Sage

(Enemy) "Well well well, They brought along my arch nemesis, Sage. Just kidding, we're like standard nemesis-sis-sis." [Match Start]

Skye

(Ally) "Skye, you're looking awfully braw today, could cut myself on those biceps." [Match Start]

(Ally) "What- Skye! That was tidy! Is that- is that what hiking does for you?" [Commend]

Viper

(Enemy) "Sorry snake lady!" [Last Kill]

Yoru

(Ally) "Hey, Yoru, don't forget to fill out your character sheet again. You know how hard it is planning sessions around saving the world?" [Match Start]

(Ally) "Yoru, how did you get so sneaky? Is it the hair? It's probably the hair." [Round Start]

Apart from the new Controller Agent Clove, there are some rumors online suggesting a new Valorant map will be added to the game in the upcoming updates.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Riot Games/Valorant has partnered with Discord, allowing players to acquire various Valorant-related effects to customize their profiles.

Check out the following section for more Valorant-related articles:

How to get Clove Ghost in Valorant || 5 best team compositions for Clove in Valorant || Valorant's newest Agent Clove is ineligible for VCT || Clove's abilities in Valorant || Valorant reveals Viper was nerfed unintentionally