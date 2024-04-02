Valorant reveals Viper was nerfed unintentionally, more updates coming to the Agent in patch 8.08

Valorant's resident poison expert, Viper, seems to have gotten a little less venomous in a recent patch, much to the dismay of Controller mains. In an unexpected turn of events, Riot Games has revealed that Agent's nerf in patch 7.09 was entirely unintentional. The toxic Agent was one of the first available to players, and has maintained a constant presence right from the closed beta. Over time, she has dominated the meta, especially in double-Controller lineups.

The developers have confirmed that the Agent will receive more balancing updates in the upcoming patch 8.08. This can spell excitement or woe for Viper mains, who were already somewhat unhappy with the unintentional nerf.

Viper nerf was shipped unintentionally in Valorant patch 7.09

Expand Tweet

Ardent fans had already noticed the shortened uptime of Viper's wall and smoke, calling it a silent nerf. Riot claimed that it would never intentionally make changes without communicating to the community beforehand. On the X handle, the developers mentioned:

"We’d never intentionally make balance changes without messaging."

Players had found out that the Controller's Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud abilities, both of which had an uptime of 15 seconds prior to the update, now had a new uptime of 13 seconds. While this might not seem like a huge difference, veterans noticed the change as it messed with the push timings.

Viper nerfs may not be reverted, more updates coming to the Agent in Valorant patch 8.08

The toxic Controller as seen in the game (Image via Riot Games)

In the same post on X, developers also said:

"But since Viper has proven such a dominant force in the meta even with her smoke duration reduction, we will not be reverting the change before the next update."

Even with the "silent nerf," the Controller has not seen any changes to her play in Valorant, and keeps on being a pick in most scenarios. Viper's strength lies in her versatility. Her toxic concoctions can create one-way smoke to block vision, deploy damaging poison clouds for area denial, and even act as a makeshift wall.

This flexibility makes her a great solo Controller on maps with tight spaces, like Breeze or Icebox. In pro play, she thrives in the "double Controller" meta, where teams stack smoke abilities for maximum site lockdown. The ability to cut off pushes and force enemies through specific chokepoints makes her a strategic nightmare for attackers.

However, some argue that this very strength can be stifling. Her toxins can create stagnant gameplay, forcing teams into slow, methodical pushes. Balancing this control with the opportunity for counterplay is a key consideration when evaluating potential nerfs. User @KangaRogue commented on X:

"Hopefully the changes in 8.08 target more than just the smoke duration, as these changes alone must make viper a worse solo controller for ranked, without much impact on her role in double controller / pro play."

While the unintentional nerf may have gone unnoticed by some, it highlights the balance that Riot Games strives for in Valorant. The upcoming patch 8.08 promises further adjustments for the Agent.

Whether these address the frustrations of solo queue players or target a broader strategic shift remains to be seen. One thing's for certain: Viper's role in Valorant's evolving meta is far from settled.

For more articles and guides on Valorant, check out these:

All Clove abilities || How to unlock Clove || How will Clove change Valorant's meta || How to use Pick Me Up effectively || How to Clove's ultimate Not Dead Yet effectively || Gun skins that Clove players would want to have