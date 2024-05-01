BBL Esports vs GIANTX - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

BBL Esports vs GIANTX will be the first game of the final week of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Both rosters are currently trending in totally different directions. The Turkish team has been on a massive upswing ever since their loss against Gentle Mates while GIANTX is yet to win a game. This will be the final chance for the latter to show up big and finish their Stage 1 campaign with some swagger.

Ahead of this matchup, this article will cover all the necessary details you need to know including the match timings, expected rosters, and more.

BBL Esports vs GIANTX VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Who will win this match?

Prediction

BBL Esports vs GIANTX is a matchup that has a lot of implications for the former in the battle for the first spot in Group Alpha. The latter is out of Playoffs contention and will be purely playing for the chance to earn a point for the championship standings.

BBL Esports has been a massive surprise during VCT EMEA Stage 1 as the Turkish roster has managed to defeat teams like NAVI and Team Heretics. The team's complete revamp from 2023 has done wonders as players like Elite and Brave have performed exceptionally well.

GIANTX has been quite disappointing despite the additions of Redgar and purp0. The former has been the focal point of criticism for the roster for his poor calling and abysmal individual performance. Cloud and purp0 have been the shining lights for this roster and the team will have to build around these two extensively for the next stage.

BBL Esports should comfortably win this series with a 2-0 scoreline. The Turkish team has shown some exceptional gameplay and looks like one of the best teams in EMEA along with being one of the contenders to make it to Masters Shanghai.

Head-to-head

BBL Esports and GIANTX have only played against each other twice when the latter was known as Giants. GIANTX won both games but the new lineups of both teams have not faced off yet.

Previous results

BBL Esports' most recent result was a 2-1 victory against NAVI. GIANTX, on the other hand, suffered a 1-2 loss against Team Vitality in its previous fixture.

Expected rosters

BBL Esports

Kaan "reazy" Ürpek

Ürpek Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural

Dural Efe "Elite" Teber

Teber Eren "Brave" Kasırga

Kasırga Melih "pAura" Karaduran (IGL)

Karaduran (IGL) Mehmet "Epic" Yildiz (Head Coach)

GIANTX

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Igor " Redgar " Vlasov (IGL)

" Vlasov (IGL) Semyon " purp0 " Borchev

" Borchev Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The timings for the BBL Esports vs GIANTX matchup are as follows:

US (West): 8 am PT (April 26, 2024)

8 am PT (April 26, 2024) US (East): 11 am ET (April 26, 2024)

11 am ET (April 26, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 5 pm CET

5 pm CET India: 8:30 pm IST

8:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 12 am KST (next day)

YouTube and Twitch are two of the prime websites where you can watch this match live. Listed below are the links to the livestreams:

BBL Esports vs GIANTX on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here BBL Esports vs GIANTX on YouTube: Watch here

