Bengaluru Crushers defeat Kolkata Tridents 2-1 on Day 29 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 29 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a nail-biting series between Bengaluru Crushers and Kolkata Tridents as Bengaluru emerged 2-1 winners.

Bengaluru had been quite the dominant side before this series. They have bagged a total of four series, dropping only two. Kolkata, on the other hand, was even on wins and losses, with three victories to their name.

The series started off with an overtime play going in favour of Kolkata Tridents. But, the Bengaluru Crushers made a comeback to seal the series 2-1.

Before this series, Bengaluru was in 5th position, while Kolkata were trailing them by 3 points in the 6th position.

Skyesports Valorant League Day 29 match recap

The three maps chosen by the two Valorant teams through the map veto process were:

Ascent

Icebox

Split

Map picks for the Day 29 series of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 9Image via Skyesports League)

Bengaluru Crushers vs. Kolkata Tridents

Map 1: Ascent

The first Valorant match of this series started off in the most spectacular way possible. Kolkata started in the attacker’s side and opened the match with a dominating pistol round win. But Bengaluru quickly answered back with four consecutive round victories.

Kolkata Tridents were not ready to give up themselves. They took back the momentum and secured four consecutive rounds of their own. Riding on that newfound momentum, Kolkata closed the first half with a 5-7 lead.

Going into the second half, Bengaluru Crushers made a huge comeback by getting the score to 10-11. Taking away the 22nd round, Kolkata was up for match point, but Bengaluru had other ideas. Riding on the backs of SKRossi’s triple Operator kills and Skillz’s double ultimate elimination, Bengaluru secured the overtime.

In overtime, Bengaluru clinched the first-round victory, as Lightningfast secured a 1v1 clutch against Kolkata’s Rexy. The match went back and forth to 14-14, until Kolkata finally took away two consecutive rounds and secured the first match with a 14-16 scoreline.

Scorecard of match 1 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Icebox

The second match was played on the Valorant map of Icebox. Kolkata once again started strong as the defenders, winning the first two rounds. The first half looked evenly matched, as it concluded with a 6-6 tie.

In the second half of the Valorant match, dropping only the 18th and 23rd round to Kolkata, Bengaluru closed the second match in their favor with a 10-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of match 2 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Split

The third and final match began with Kolkata Tridents starting as the defenders.

Kolkata showed their usual dominance as they won the first five rounds consecutively. But Bengaluru replied with their own powers and equalized the scoreboard in one fell swoop. The first half ended in another 6-6 tie.

By the 18th round of the second half, Bengaluru was leading with an 8-10 score. Kolkata managed to take away the 19th round to their name. But little did they know that this victory would be their last in the whole series. After that, Bengaluru Crushers went on to secure three consecutive round victories and snatched the game and the Valorant series with a 9-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of match 3 (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after day 29 series

Points table after the day 29 matches of Skyesports League 2021 (Image via Skyesports League)

Securing 2 points from this Valorant series, Bengaluru Crushers climbed two berths into 3rd position, while Kolkata Tridents are still stuck in 6th position.