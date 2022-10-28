Best Harbor lineups on Breeze in Valorant: Cove, Cascade, and High Tide

With Episode 5, Act 3, Valorant has added its fifth controller to the Agent pool. The Episode's conclusion introduced a slew of game-changing factors. Notably, Harbor's inclusion in the squad has already begun to alter the meta. When it comes to striking a balance between aggressive and passive play, players have become accustomed to the Indian Agent's arsenal.

Valorant players are curious to learn more about the Indian Agent's repertoire. Varun Batra uses smoke and wall abilities, which he can control with his water-bending prowess. For Valorant players who intend to wield the Controller in Breeze, this article delves into some of the best lineups with Harbor's Cove, Cascade, and High Tide abilities.

The best Harbor lineups in Breeze Valorant

A shop to A site pyramid

Players can create this wall on Breeze in Valorant when attacking. However, they need to curve the wall by clicking left and using Harbor's High Tide ability.

A pyramid (Image via Sportskeeda)

Harbor's Cove ability can then be used to block enemies from shooting through to the site. This enables the ally team to plant without worrying about any stray bullets hitting them.

High tide at A site for retake

A site retake (Image via Sportskeeda)

While defending the A site or trying to retake it, Harbor can simply put a straight wall through to A main from A switch or yellow. This blocks off the A main and players can even take control of the spike.

A main entrance Cove

A main Cove yellow (Image via Sportskeeda)

While retaking the site, Harbor's cove ability can be used by lining up with the roof of the Breeze map, as shown in the image below.

A main Cove stairs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alternatively, Valorant players can also line up the mouse pointer from the stairs and run and throw smoke to block off A main.

Cascade from A site

A site cascade (Image via Sportskeeda)

This should preferably happen when a teammate is backing the player up. To use this, one needs to line up with the A shop site and utilize it when the round begins.

Mid doors Cascade

Mid doors Cascade (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cascade can be used when defending through mid-door onto the defender's site spawn. It must be lined up so that enemies can't see Harbor entering the middle section of the map.

A rope cascade

A rope (Image via Sportskeeda)

This can be used to easily push up to the A site switch. Players can then use High Tide and curve it through the switch door to the site.

B wall from elbow

B wall from elbow (Image via Sportskeeda)

While attacking, the High Tide ability can be used straight through to the B site. Conversely, it can be curved a little in order to cover more angles.

B main Cascade

B main Cascade (Image via Sportskeeda)

At a particular angle, Cascade can be used through B main to avoid getting shot by an enemy Operator.

B site wall

B site wall (Image via Sportskeeda)

The High Tide ability can be curved from here and thrown onto the site, as it protects allies from enemy vision.

B back Cove to main

B back Cove (Image via Sportskeeda)

B main can be smoked off when defending the site, allowing players to hold a tight angle and curb any intrusions. Conversely, they can also use this one-way smoke by doling out alt-fire and jumping to put it at the top of the wall.

Retake B wall

B Retake High Tide (Image via Sportskeeda)

Defender side arches to the B main wall, which can be used to easily retake the B site. From defender site to B, the cascade ability can be used to gain cover from enemy fire.

Mid push lineup

Mid lineup Cove in Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)

While pushing through mid from B site, the mid nest lineup cove ability or the high tide ability can be used to protect the nest.

