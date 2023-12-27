5 best Spectre skins for Valorant in 2023

The Spectre is a popular gun in Valorant, often used for semi-buy rounds. It's popular due to its ability to handle close-quarters combat and a run-and-gun playstyle. The game introduces new skin collections periodically, including a range of unique and impressive Spectre skins. One can spend Valorant Points (VP) and acquire these skins to enhance the gun's visual appeal, improving their overall experience of using it.

Here are the 5 best Spectre skins in Valorant 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 Valorant Spectre skins (2023)

1) Protocol 781-A

Protocol 781-A Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The Protocol 781-A collection in Valorant, released on January 11, 2022, has an exceptional design, with each of its skins unique in its own way. The Spectre skin is a perfect balance of all aspects, with a soothing pull-out animation and firing sound and a finisher animation that showcases a robot destroying the enemy.

The Protocol 781-A Spectre has four variants: default (black/red), (white/pink), (red/blue), and green. Although these features come at a premium price of 2,475 VP (Valorant Points), Protocol 781-A Spectre is a very well-worth expenditure.

2) Magepunk

Magepunk Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

Magepunk Spectre is an exceptional skin that perfectly fits the steampunk theme. The incredible visual style and well-crafted design are the main selling points of the entire collection, and the Spectre skin is no exception. Riot released the Magepunk Spectre skin with the first Magepunk collection in March 2021.

This Premium tier skin costs 1,775 VP (Valorant Point) to acquire. The skin has four color options: bronze and grey (default), steel and dark grey, brass and blue-green, and golden. However, only the spark or electricity scheme differs across the variants, while the base design remains unchanged.

3) RGX 11Z Pro

RGX 11Z Pro Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro skin collection was launched in Valorant on October 7, 2021, with Patch 3.07. This bundle comprises skins for five weapons: Knife, Classic, Spectre, Phantom, and Operator. The RGX 11Z Pro Spectre is obtainable in red, blue, and yellow, with green as the default color.

The RGX 11Z Pro skin is unique in that it features a kill counter that displays a player's total kills during the match, as well as moving parts inside the guns. This skin boasts a pristine design, potent individual kill sound effects, and an impressive kill banner. The bundle is priced at 8700 VP, with the Spectre skin costing 2,175 VP.

4) Reaver

Reaver Spectre (Imag via Riot Games)

The Reaver collection was launched on August 9, 2022, in the store with patch 5.03. The Spectre skin, however, was released with Reaver's second iteration, which introduced skins for the Ghost, Phantom, Odin, and Knife (Karambit). This release was well-received by the gamer community.

The iconic Reaver art style features great animations and sound, ensuring a satisfying experience when using the Spectre skin. To acquire the Reaver Spectre, you will need to pay 1,775 VP. In addition to the base (purple) color, you can unlock red, black, and white, all of which look fantastic. The simplistic design helps players concentrate on gameplay.

5) Forsaken

Forsaken Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The Forsaken skin collection, released on April 28, 2021, is widely regarded as one of the most impressive skins in Valorant. The Spectre skin from this collection is a highly recommended addition to one's in-game inventory, available at a reasonable price of 1,775 VP. Its default green color exudes a dark and ominous aura that adds a unique dimension to the gameplay experience.

The skin boasts an impressive animation and finisher, significantly elevating its appeal. Players can also unlock a gold color for the skin, imbuing it with a regal and majestic appearance reminiscent of the Sovereign collection. Overall, the Forsaken Spectre skin is a great addition to any Valorant player’s inventory, and its royal and sophisticated design is sure to impress gaming enthusiasts and novices alike.