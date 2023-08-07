Valorant RGX skins ranked from worst to best

The RGX 11Z Pro skins bundle was first released in Episode 4 Act 3 in Valorant and gained popularity for its clean design, powerful individual kill sound effects, and cool kill banner. The specialty of the RGX 11Z Pro weapon skins is that they feature a kill counter that displays a player’s total kills during the match. Moving parts can also be seen inside the guns.

Additionally, inspecting the weapon will change the color of the lighting effects. These features are available only when the skin levels are fully upgraded.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

From Stinger to Firefly, ranking the Valorant RGX skins from worst to best

10) Stinger

RGX 11Z Pro Stinger (Image via Riot Games)

The Stinger Skin from RGX 11Z Pro is one of the least preferred skins in Valorant priced at 2175 Valorant Points (VP). The SMG weapon doesn’t fit well with the RGX skin line, as the gun feels clunky to use. Stinger's spread and recoil don't do justice to the unique bullet tracer colors that come with this skin line. Better options like the Prelude to Chaos Stinger and the Sovereign Stinger are already available.

9) Guardian

RGX 11Z Pro Guardian (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Guardian was added to the bundle for 2175 VP. It has three variants: Red, Blue, and Yellow. The Guardian, as a weapon, is similar to the Vandal when it comes to hitting one-tap shots that feel satisfying. However, the RGX 11Z Pro Guardian lacks the punchy feel that the other skins for this weapon possess.

8) Classic

RGX 11Z Pro Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Classic is priced at 2175 VP, making it expensive for a secondary weapon skin. It suffers the identical drawback as the Guardian. The RGX 11Z Pro Classic doesn’t give the punchy feel while hitting headshots like the other skins, such as the Prime Classic and the Forsaken Classic. The only pro is the clean design of the gun.

7) Spectre

RGX 11Z Pro Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Spectre skin is one of the least popular weapon skins from the bundle. Moreover, the powerful sound effects of the skin remain unnoticed on a silenced weapon like the Spectre. The positive of this is that the spray of the weapon feels stable at close to medium range.

The RGX 11Z Pro Spectre can be obtained for 2175 VP. Alternatives like the MagePunk Spectre and the Blastx Spectre are a better fit for this weapon.

6) Frenzy

RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy is a good choice for a secondary weapon, even though it doesn't look as clean as the other skins. The Frenzy is a stable sidearm even while spraying and moving. It also has an amazing shooting animation that is praised by everyone. The skin also includes a kill counter, making it one of the most used frenzy skins. This skin can be bought from the in-game store for 2175 VP.

5) Phantom

RGX 11Z Pro Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Phantom Rifle is known for its high fire rate and accuracy. The RGX 11Z Pro Phantom has made it to the upper section of this list thanks to its satisfying headshots and spray shots.

However, this weapon shares the same problem as the Spectre, as the sound effects are wasted on a silenced weapon. Oni Phantom, Protocol 781-A Phantom, and Glitchpop Phantom are better alternatives in Valorant.

4) Operator

RGX 11Z Pro Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Operator is one of the most compelling sniper rifle skins in Valorant. The powerful sound effects coupled with awesome animation do wonders for the Operator. With its brilliant color scheme coupled with innovative design, this Valorant Operator skin from the RGX 11Z Pro bundle stands out as an excellent choice. It is available for 2175 VP.

3) Vandal

RGX 11Z Pro Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Vandal is one of the best weapon skins from the bundle and features superb bullet sounds. It was part of the initial RGX bundle. Only a handful of weapons, such as the Prime and Reaver Vandal skins, can match the satisfaction of a one-tap headshot with the RGX 11Z Pro Vandal.

2) Blade

RGX 11Z Pro Blade (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Blade is one of the unique melee skins in Valorant. It turns into a full-scale sword when upgraded to its highest level. Its amazing animation and slick design are the reason for its superior ranking. This skin can be purchased in-game for 4350 VP. 100 Thieves’ Derrek is a pro player that prefers the RGX 11Z Pro Blade.

1) Firefly

RGX 11Z Pro Firefly (Image via Riot Games)

The best RGX 11Z Pro skin taking the top rank is the Firefly melee. This is a butterfly knife that has a unique inspecting animation as you can spin it around with style while moving around the site post-round.

It also comes with a clean design and unique slash animations, making it one of the best melee skins in Valorant. Although the bright RGB light may not suit everyone’s taste, the Firefly is the best option if you’re looking for a butterfly knife.