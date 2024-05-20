Best Valorant Crosshair code used by pros (August 2024)

Some of the best Valorant Crosshair codes can improve your gameplay and help you rank up faster. However, Choosing the right Crosshair codes can be challenging due to the plethora of options available, which can be perplexing. Additionally, it is subjective and needs proper experimentation before jumping into the rank or competitive match. There are numerous professional players from different regions whose Crosshair codes you can try out to enhance your gameplay.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Here are some of the best Valorant Crosshair codes used by pros of different regions

Crosshair plays a pivotal in any FPS games and the match result depends on how well you aim and kill to secure critical rounds. A perfect Crosshair is visible against various backgrounds and does not merge in the gameplay which is crucial to maintaining focus on the target. Professional players spend hours and hours, experimenting to get the perfect Crosshair to fit their gameplay style.

They often change their Crosshairs and use different ones according to situations. Most professional players use small Crosshairs to make a precise headshot. However, some skillful players can even make it by using a huge Crosshair for entertaining purposes.

That said, let's jump into the list of best Valorant Crosshair codes used by pros.

List of Americas region pro player Crosshairs codes

Zachary “zekken” Patrone (Image via Riot Games || Flicker)

Player Crosshair Code Zachary “ zekken ” Patrone

0;s;1;P;c;1;t;2;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;s;0.823

Tyson “ TenZ ” Ngo

0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;5;0v;0;0g;1;0a;1;0f;0;1l;0;1v;4;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;o;1

Erick “ aspas ” Santos

0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Ian “ tex ” Botsch

0;s;1;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0e;0.319;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1e;3;S;s;0.677;o;1

Jacob “ icy ” Lange

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;FF99FFFF;o;1;d;1;b;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;FFFFFFFF;s;0.762

Mouhamed “ johnqt ” Ouarid

0;p;0;s;1;P;c;2;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Gustavo “ Sacy ” Rossi

0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0



List of EMEA region pro player Crosshairs

Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish (Image via Riot Games || Flicker)

Player Crosshair Code Emirhan “ hiro ” Kat

0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;5;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1

Benjy “ benjyfishy ” Fish

0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Mert “ Wo0t ” Alkan

0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Dominykas “ MiniBoo ” Lukaševičius

0;p;0;s;1;P;c;7;u;0023FEFF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;u;0023FEFF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;1;t;000000FF;o;1

Emir Ali “ Alfajer ” Beder

0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;5;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1

Saif “ Sayf ” Jibraeel

0;P;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0

Timofeyy “ Chronicle ” Khromov

0;P;c;7;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;3;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0



List of APAC region pro player Crosshairs

Kim “t3xture” Na-ra (Image via Riot Games || Flicker)

Player Crosshair Code Kim “ t3xture ” Na-ra

0;s;1;P;c;8;o;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;0

Yu “ BuZz ” Byung-chul

0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Kim “ Karon ” Won-tae

0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;d;0

Kim “ MaKo ” Myeong-kwan

0;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Wang “ Jinggg ” Jing Jie

0;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;t;000000FF;o;1

Aaron “ mindfreak ” Leonhart

0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Ilya “ something ” Petrov

0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;s;0;0t;3;0l;1;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;4;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;s;0.95;o;0.95



List of China region pro player Crosshairs

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang (Image via Riot Games || Flicker)

Player Crosshair Code Zheng “ ZmjjKK ” Yongkang 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;0l;3;0v;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;s;0.6 Zhang “ Smoggy ” Zhao

0;p;0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;0.3;f;0;0l;3;0v;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;0.3;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;t;000000FF

Wang “ nobody ” Senxu

0;s;1;P;o;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;2;0v;2;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;o;1

Kale “ autumn ” Dunne

0;s;1;P;c;5;u;FF0707FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1

Ho “ heybay ” Shun-hei

0;P;c;5;h;0;0t;4;0l;4;0v;4;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;1b;0

Song “ FengF ” Xuefeng

0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;6;s;0.949;o;1

Zhang “ AAAAY ” Yang

0;s;1;P;u;FFC0CBFF;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1



You can implement the above Valorant Crosshair codes used by the pros and see what works for you.

This concludes, everything you need to know regarding the best Valorant Crosshair code used by pros in August 2024.

