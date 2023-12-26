5 best Vandal skins for Valorant in 2023

Vandal is one of Valorant's most powerful weapons, capable of eliminating foes with a single shot to the head. Due to its balanced effectiveness, the Vandal is frequently preferred for various playstyles, including close-quarter and long-range combat. In the brief time that Valorant has been around, both experienced players and newcomers have expressed a great deal of interest in it. A significant factor in the game’s popularity has been the weapon skins.

One simple explanation for why Vandal skins are so popular is that they are considered the most effective and credit-efficient firearm in the game. When it comes to choosing which skins to buy, many players opt for the obvious: the best Vandal skins.

With 2023 coming to a close, it's the best time to pick out this year’s five best Vandal skins.

Top 5 Valorant Vandal skins of 2023

1) Oni

Oni Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Collection has established an impressive reputation, being one of the earliest skin collections in Valorant. Here, the flute that plays each time the player makes a kill, and the ominous aura radiating from the gun are the subtle yet distinctive characteristics that set apart the Vandal. After being released as part of the Oni 2.0 Collection, the Oni Vandal instantly became a fan-favorite Vandal skin among the community.

The Oni Vandal is a Premium tier weapon skin priced at 1,775 VP (Valorant Points) with four variants to offer - default, Kumo(gold/black), Hana(green/white), and Tsubame(Blue/yellow/white).

2) Magepunk

Magepunk Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk Vandal came alongside the third edition of the Magepunk Collection. This Vandal skin features see-through portions and a shiny bronze body with a few explosive elements. Its transparent portions display streaks of electricity, making it appear as though the weapon powers its ammunition with electricity.

The Magepunk Vandal is a Premium tier skin that costs 1775 VP to obtain. Its additional variants, orange, pink, and green, keep the basic design while adding an extra dash of color.

3) Imperium

Imperium Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium Vandal is a sophisticated work of art. The bold and expressive features of the Imperium Vandal bring to mind other well-known skins, including the Reaver Vandal. The elegant design of this Vandal's framework gives the impression that it was expertly carved from a single sacred rock. The enveloping design of the gold embellishments complements the powerful appearance of the gun.

The Imperium Vandal is an Exclusive tier skin priced at 2175 VP. It offers four color schemes: default, ruby, pearl, and obsidian.

4) Araxys

Aaraxys Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Undoubtedly, one of the finest bundles to be published in Valorant is the Araxys collection. This bundle's Vandal features incredible detail and delicate animations that cause the entire model to respond during reload, giving the impression that it is alive. Getting frags with this skin is made much more rewarding by the addition of some strong and loud sound effects.

This version of the Vandal is an Exclusive tier weapon skin available for 2175 VP. Additionally, it offers four variants: default, purple, black, and silver.

5) Prelude to Chaos

Prelude to Chaos Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Prelude to Chaos collection, which included skins for five distinct weapons, was made available with the release of Valorant's 5.0 patch update in July 2022. The Vandal skin from this bundle won the hearts of many and has become one of the best skin choices for the weapon.

This skin checks all the boxes when it comes to design and standard animations like firing and equipping. Apart from the amazing standard version, which appears in purple, you can choose the Prelude to Chaos Vandal in green, white, and blue colors. Each of these variations has an amazing sensation when used in the game. It is an Exclusive tier skin priced at 2175 VP.

