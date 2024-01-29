In Valorant, Yoru is a Duelist that requires precise timing and skill to master. Though not often picked, his abilities can be highly advantageous in various situations. Yoru's abilities can deceive enemies, enable strategic gameplay, and swiftly secure a round. Due to his capacity to outwit adversaries, he is arguably one of the most effective Duelists in the game.

On the map Icebox, Yoru can be a great choice due to its long routes and cozy places, which are perfect for his ability. There are several Yoru teleport lineups that can help execute or win a round on Icebox.

Here are the best Yoru teleport lineup tricks on Icebox in Valorant

Icebox offers a unique blend of verticality and tight spaces, which presents many strategic opportunities. One of the key elements to winning a round is to execute well-planned lineups.

These lineups can be instrumental in facilitating creative flanking, leveraging surprising plays, or even eliminating common hiding spots, thereby creating opportunities to gain an advantage. In this regard, here are some of the most effective Yoru teleport lineup tricks on Icebox in Valorant.

1) Attacking B site lineup (B Cubby to Snowman)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on B site (Image via Riot Games)

To execute a successful lineup on the B site, players should stand near B's cubby and aim at the green box, as shown in the image above. Then, use the Gatecrash ability and let the teleport go. This will take the Gatecrash ability to the snowman area, allowing them to surprise the enemy with a teleport and attack.

2) Attacking B site lineup (B Main to B Site)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on B site (Image via Riot Games)

To execute this lineup, players should stand at the entrance where the KNG logo is written on the box. They should place their crosshair at the point indicated in the image above. Next, they should use the Gatecrash ability and travel to the B bomb site.

From thereon, they should use a simple high Blindside ability and teleport to the location after the flash pops up. This will allow players to teleport and render the enemy team blind with the flash.

3) Attacking A site lineup (A Main to A site)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on A site (Image via Riot Games)

To perform this lineup, players need to stand at the marked point near the entrance, as shown in the above image, and use the Gatecrash ability. This will take them to the A bombsite near the box. Then, by using the Blindside ability, they can teleport. This lineup is useful for killing any enemy lurking near the Pipe area or A screen.

4) Attacking A site lineup (A Belt to Defenders Spawn)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on A site (Image via Riot Games)

For another good lineup, players should stand in the belt area shown above, use the Gatecrash ability, and go to the spawn. From the same belt area, they can use the Blindside ability and teleport. This will enable them to flash opponents in that location.

5) Defending A site lineup (A Rafters to B Snowman)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on Defending A site (Image via Riot Games)

To execute this lineup, players should stand on the A Rafters and place their crosshairs near the point displayed in the above image. They can then use the Gatecrash ability, which will teleport them to the B snowman area.

This ability is helpful when the enemy team is rotating from A to B, as it allows players to quickly teleport and eliminate the opponent before they can execute on the site.

6) Defending B site lineup (B Snowman to the outside of A Screen)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on Defending B site (Image via Riot Games)

To execute the lineup, players must stand close to the snowman and use the Gatecrash ability. This ability will teleport them to the outside area of A screen. It is instrumental when the enemy team is rotating from B to A, as it lets players quickly teleport and eliminate the enemy before they can plant the spike.

