Brax Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Braxton "brax" Pierce is a popular Valorant streamer and content creator currently signed with T1, a global esports organization. He was once a professional Valorant player and represented T1 in multiple regional leagues. Previously known as "swag," brax is also regarded as the first Valorant pro-athlete to be signed under a professional team.
Many may know of brax's past in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scenario. He possessed extremely dominant skills in the iconic first-person shooter title and represented two top-tier teams in the Valve-sponsored circuits. However, his involvement in a preposterous match-fixing scandal caused Valve to sentence a permanent ban on his participation in all official events.
That said, T1 gave the talented athlete a second chance at esports. Alongside being a part of T1's pro-Valorant team, brax also assumed the role of a content creator in the organization. After a glorious year in Riot's esports spectrum, he retired from the competitive scene but is still a successful content creator for T1.
Everything you need to know about brax's Valorant settings in 2022
brax possesses an impeccable raw aim that came to him from his days in CS:GO. Countless hours of practice and dedication during his competitive CS:GO career paid off when he switched to Valorant.
Although he couldn't achieve as much in his VCT career, brax showcased some of the best plays of his time. He still flaunts strong skills in Valorant whenever he streams on Twitch. Knowing brax's settings can help anyone looking to improve their headshot accuracy and crosshair placement skills.
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 400
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.55
- eDPI: 220
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green (#00FF00)
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.854
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
- Mouse: Logitech MX518
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X
- Headset: Sennheiser HD 600
- Mousepad: Steelseries QcK Heavy
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti
One can refer to the above settings to mimic brax's graphical view in Valorant. It's best suited for those who want to live stream or record gameplay videos. brax's crosshair and sensitivity settings can be great for those looking to improve their aim.