Brax Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Braxton "brax" Pierce is a popular Valorant streamer and content creator currently signed with T1, a global esports organization. He was once a professional Valorant player and represented T1 in multiple regional leagues. Previously known as "swag," brax is also regarded as the first Valorant pro-athlete to be signed under a professional team.

Many may know of brax's past in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scenario. He possessed extremely dominant skills in the iconic first-person shooter title and represented two top-tier teams in the Valve-sponsored circuits. However, his involvement in a preposterous match-fixing scandal caused Valve to sentence a permanent ban on his participation in all official events.

That said, T1 gave the talented athlete a second chance at esports. Alongside being a part of T1's pro-Valorant team, brax also assumed the role of a content creator in the organization. After a glorious year in Riot's esports spectrum, he retired from the competitive scene but is still a successful content creator for T1.

Everything you need to know about brax's Valorant settings in 2022

brax possesses an impeccable raw aim that came to him from his days in CS:GO. Countless hours of practice and dedication during his competitive CS:GO career paid off when he switched to Valorant.

Although he couldn't achieve as much in his VCT career, brax showcased some of the best plays of his time. He still flaunts strong skills in Valorant whenever he streams on Twitch. Knowing brax's settings can help anyone looking to improve their headshot accuracy and crosshair placement skills.

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 400

400 In-game Sensitivity: 0.55

0.55 eDPI: 220

220 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green (#00FF00)

Green (#00FF00) Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: E

E Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based On Side

: Based On Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 0.854

: 0.854 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Improve Clarity: On

On Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S

ZOWIE XL2546S Mouse: Logitech MX518

Logitech MX518 Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X

Logitech G Pro X Headset: Sennheiser HD 600

Sennheiser HD 600 Mousepad: Steelseries QcK Heavy

PC Specs

CPU : Intel Core i9-9900K

: Intel Core i9-9900K GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti

One can refer to the above settings to mimic brax's graphical view in Valorant. It's best suited for those who want to live stream or record gameplay videos. brax's crosshair and sensitivity settings can be great for those looking to improve their aim.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far