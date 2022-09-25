Chronicle Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a game that is affected by multiple variables. One of the key factors is the choice of peripheral and in-game configurations. This is also one reason why professional players have individual preferences for different settings.
Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov was born on August 16, 2002, and is a Russian player who previously played for M3 Champions. He is known for his dominating map presence and the ability to quickly make decisions, coursing the most effective path to victory.
Chronicle played the Sentinel and Duelist role for his former team, M3C. He is a player who confidently takes fights and can win crucial situations. His ability to punish enemy teams in-game in the slightest slip-up makes him a formidable player.
With Gambit, he won the Masters Stage 3 in Berlin and came second in Valorant Champions in Berlin at the end of 2021. He is easily one of the most successful Valorant players in the professional esports scene and was a great addition to the M3C roster.
Everything to know about Chronicle’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Chronicle began his journey in the Valorant professional esports scene in 2020 with the team FishkaVTom. He later migrated over to Gambit Esports and stayed with the team for almost 2 years. In 2022, he stepped into the VCT 2022 event with M3C. Chronicle left M3C shortly after the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul tournament ended.
Chronicle showed substantial promise and performance in professional matches and gained a lot of supporters. He is a player who understands team play and the importance of completing the primary objectives in the game. He understood his role and displayed high mechanical skills.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.25
- eDPI: 500
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.777
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1.000;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0t;1;0o;2;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Unknown
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG279QM
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
- Keyboard: Anne Pro 2
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless
PC specifications
- CPU: Unknown
- GPU: Unknown
By applying Chronicle’s in-game settings and configurations, and practicing along with putting effort into learning Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players such as this young Russian talent.