Chronicle Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a game that is affected by multiple variables. One of the key factors is the choice of peripheral and in-game configurations. This is also one reason why professional players have individual preferences for different settings.

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov was born on August 16, 2002, and is a Russian player who previously played for M3 Champions. He is known for his dominating map presence and the ability to quickly make decisions, coursing the most effective path to victory.

Chronicle played the Sentinel and Duelist role for his former team, M3C. He is a player who confidently takes fights and can win crucial situations. His ability to punish enemy teams in-game in the slightest slip-up makes him a formidable player.

With Gambit, he won the Masters Stage 3 in Berlin and came second in Valorant Champions in Berlin at the end of 2021. He is easily one of the most successful Valorant players in the professional esports scene and was a great addition to the M3C roster.

Everything to know about Chronicle’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Chronicle began his journey in the Valorant professional esports scene in 2020 with the team FishkaVTom. He later migrated over to Gambit Esports and stayed with the team for almost 2 years. In 2022, he stepped into the VCT 2022 event with M3C. Chronicle left M3C shortly after the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul tournament ended.

Chronicle showed substantial promise and performance in professional matches and gained a lot of supporters. He is a player who understands team play and the importance of completing the primary objectives in the game. He understood his role and displayed high mechanical skills.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.25

eDPI: 500

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.777

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1.000;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0t;1;0o;2;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.9

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Unknown

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG279QM

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Anne Pro 2

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless

PC specifications

CPU: Unknown

GPU: Unknown

By applying Chronicle’s in-game settings and configurations, and practicing along with putting effort into learning Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players such as this young Russian talent.

