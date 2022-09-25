Redgar Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a competitive game that has multiple factors affecting the gameplay. Most professional players have different hardware and settings to ensure optimal performance. It is important for regular players to gain consistency in Valorant, and they can always do so by emulating the pros.

Igor “Redgar” Vlasov, born on October 17, 1997, is a Russian professional Valorant player. He is known for his unusual posture while playing and was involved with one of the most successful teams in the early days of Riot Games' popular esports title.

Redgar played the Controller and Initiator role for his former team, M3 Champions (M3C), and is known to have excellent map sense and can quickly pick up the pace as and when required by his team. His ability to fluidly transition the pace of a match is outstanding and is in a class of its own.

Towards the end of 2021, Redgar won the Stage 3 Masters tournament in Berlin with Gambit and came second in the Champions tournament. He has been a great asset to M3C and has proven his potential countless times in the professional esports scene.

Redgar began his professional Valorant journey back in 2020 with team Flawless. In 2021, he migrated to Gambit Esports and secured multiple highlight moments in various Valorant tournaments, including VCT events. Redgar eventually joined the M3 Champion and continued his career. He exited the team after the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul concluded.

Redgar is a highly respected player and has gathered fans across the world. His decisive ability to hold down the fort or initiate and follow through makes him a formidable opponent. Complementing his mechanical prowess, Redgar also has great talent for playing multiple roles for his team.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.7

eDPI: 560

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0t;1;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X

Headset: Logitech G Pro X

PC specifications

CPU: Unknown

GPU: Unknown

By applying Redgar’s in-game settings and configurations and putting in time and effort to learn Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players such as this young Russian talent.

