Redgar Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a competitive game that has multiple factors affecting the gameplay. Most professional players have different hardware and settings to ensure optimal performance. It is important for regular players to gain consistency in Valorant, and they can always do so by emulating the pros.
Igor “Redgar” Vlasov, born on October 17, 1997, is a Russian professional Valorant player. He is known for his unusual posture while playing and was involved with one of the most successful teams in the early days of Riot Games' popular esports title.
Redgar played the Controller and Initiator role for his former team, M3 Champions (M3C), and is known to have excellent map sense and can quickly pick up the pace as and when required by his team. His ability to fluidly transition the pace of a match is outstanding and is in a class of its own.
Towards the end of 2021, Redgar won the Stage 3 Masters tournament in Berlin with Gambit and came second in the Champions tournament. He has been a great asset to M3C and has proven his potential countless times in the professional esports scene.
Everything to know about Redgar’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Redgar began his professional Valorant journey back in 2020 with team Flawless. In 2021, he migrated to Gambit Esports and secured multiple highlight moments in various Valorant tournaments, including VCT events. Redgar eventually joined the M3 Champion and continued his career. He exited the team after the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul concluded.
Redgar is a highly respected player and has gathered fans across the world. His decisive ability to hold down the fort or initiate and follow through makes him a formidable opponent. Complementing his mechanical prowess, Redgar also has great talent for playing multiple roles for his team.
Read on to find the settings Redgar employs when playing Valorant.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.7
- eDPI: 560
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0t;1;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X
PC specifications
- CPU: Unknown
- GPU: Unknown
By applying Redgar’s in-game settings and configurations and putting in time and effort to learn Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players such as this young Russian talent.