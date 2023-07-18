Cloud9 vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LCQ for the Americas region has been intense. Seven teams have been giving it their all to be crowned Champions 2023. The format for the LCQ is an interesting one as it started off with knockout matches, eliminating three teams, before leading to double elimination. So far, FURIA, MIBR, and 100 Thieves have been eliminated from the LCQ. Day 4 of the event has two matches lined up, including one between NA's Cloud9 and LATAM's KRÜ Esports.

Day 3 saw two matches. The first was between the two remaining NA teams, Sentinels and Cloud9. Both teams won on each other's map picks, leading to the decider map, Split. Cloud9 were able to control the map very well and closed the Bo3 (best-of-three) series with a 2-1 win.

The second match was between LATAM teams KRÜ Esports and Leviatán. The former shocked everyone yet again as they defeated Leviatán rather comfortably. They won the Bo3 series 2-0, giving only 12 rounds to Leviatán.

Cloud9 vs KRÜ Esports - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of VCT Americas LCQ?

Predictions

Cloud9 had a phenomenal run during the VCT Americas League. The team bounced back very well from LOCK//IN, and with new additions jakee and runi, were able to almost qualify for Masters Tokyo.

KRÜ Esports, on the other hand, had a terrible outing during the VCT Americas League, as they couldn't win a single match. Alongside DetonatioN FocuMe, KRÜ Esports was the only other franchised team with no wins until this event.

This LCQ matchup favors Cloud9, as their performance has improved significantly throughout the year. However, KRÜ Esports have performed well during this event by knocking out two teams, making them a side that cannot be taken lightly.

Head-to-head

The teams faced each other before during the Regular Season of the Americas League, where Cloud9 won the Bo3 series 2-1.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match was in the VCT Americas LCQ, where they won the Bo3 series against Sentinels 2-1.

KRÜ Esports' recent match was against Leviatán in the same event, where they, too, won their Bo3 series 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match on the official VCT Americas YouTube and Twitch channels. An alternative is to tune into watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The match will be played on July 18 at 1 pm PT/ 10 pm CEST/ 1:30 am IST (next day).

