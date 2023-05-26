Cloud9 vs NRG - VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs only have a couple of matches remaining, as two teams have already been eliminated, and two spots have been secured for VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. A singular spot remains, which will be contested in the North American derby between Cloud9 and NRG in the lower-bracket semifinals matchup.

The loser will be sent to the VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier for Valorant Champions 2023 while the winner secures the final spot available in VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo as well as book their ticket to Valorant Champions 2023 held in Los Angeles.

Cloud9 vs NRG - Who will win the Lower-Bracket semifinals match of the VCT 2023: Americas League?

Predictions

Cloud9 has looked like one of the strongest teams in the VCT Americas League. They have demonstrated a strong understanding of the game with proper fundamentals and unique team compositions. Their ability to win on eco rounds and exceptional use of the Stinger weapon by players like Erick "Xeppaa" Bach and Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro has made this team a lethal threat at all game stages.

NRG was touted to be one of the best teams in the entire world. The team's ex-Optic Gaming core of Pujan "FiNESSE" Mehta, Austin "crashies" Roberts, and Victor "Victor" Wong are world-class and have shown to be championship material whenever it matters the most. With the addition of superstar duelist Ardis "Ardiis" Svareniekes, along with retaining popular streamer and player Samuel "s0m" Oh, NRG has been a fearsome opponent with exceptional shot-calling from FiNESSE and Crashies. The team can go toe-to-toe with any opponent when they are in form.

The matchup between NRG and Cloud9 will be extremely close. However, NRG should be slightly favored in this match due to their superior experience in high-pressure scenarios and ability to anti-strat their opponents exceptionally well. The matchup can go either way, depending on how the players perform in the server during matchday.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 played against NRG in the fourth week of the VCT Americas Regular season. The former bested the latter in an exciting series where the final scoreline was 2-1 in favor of Cloud9.

Recent results

Cloud9 had a shaky start to their bracket stage run after suffering a humiliating loss against Evil Geniuses, where they could only get seven rounds in total. They were able to bounce back against Leviatán with a 2-1 win to stay alive in the bracket stage.

NRG had a similar start to Cloud9 as the rising Evil Geniuses also defeated them. NRG had a much closer series against Evil Geniuses and lost 1-2 to them. NRG handily defeated FURIA in the lower-bracket quarterfinals matchup with a 2-0 scoreline.

Expected lineups

Cloud 9

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Orf Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Bach Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Jake "jakee" Anderson

Anderson Dylan "runi" Cade (IGL)

Cade (IGL) Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans worldwide can watch the exciting matchup between Cloud9 and NRG on the official Valorant Americas Twitch and Youtube channels. The game will be live-streamed in Spanish and Portuguese for Latin American and Brazilian viewers.

Cloud 9 will face off against NRG on May 27, 2023, at 4:30 AM IST / 1:00 AM CEST / 4:00 PM PDT (May 26, 2023)

Poll : 0 votes