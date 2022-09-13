dimasick Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Since its release two years ago, Valorant has managed to build a robust gaming community with millions of individuals from all over the world. Several players have climbed through the ranks, carving out a position for themselves in Valorant's esports scene.
Dmitry "dimasick" Matvienko is a 26-year-old Kazakhstani professional Valorant player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He has also competed for FunPlus Phoenix and other teams. Notably, Matvienko used to be a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for teams like AVANGAR and Gambit Esports.
All dimasick Valorant settings
Relying on prosettings.net data, dimasick's in-game settings and equipment for 2022 are provided below.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.63
- eDPI: 252
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair Settings
- Primary Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
- General Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment and Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super
About Dmitry "dimasick" Matvienko
Matvienko was used to high levels of competition and went through numerous prominent teams during the inaugural VCT tournament, such as One Breath Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. With the latter, he finished 1/4th in two European Challengers during phase 1 and advanced to 3/4th in the European Masters.
With the pro100 team, he won the 2019 Qi Banja Luka and the 2019 DreamHack Delhi Invitationals. Following Riot's tactical shooter debut in early 2020, several CS:GO professionals wanted a shift in their esports careers. While well-known figures such as ScreaM and others left, others stayed faithful to their Counter-Strike backgrounds.
With that being said, dimasick has presently won close to $24,000 from participating in various Valorant tournaments.
These are the settings used by dimasick while playing Valorant. Fans may utilize these variables and parameters, as well as a lot of hard effort, to become as excellent as their idol.