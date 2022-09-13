dimasick Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Since its release two years ago, Valorant has managed to build a robust gaming community with millions of individuals from all over the world. Several players have climbed through the ranks, carving out a position for themselves in Valorant's esports scene.

Dmitry "dimasick" Matvienko is a 26-year-old Kazakhstani professional Valorant player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He has also competed for FunPlus Phoenix and other teams. Notably, Matvienko used to be a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for teams like AVANGAR and Gambit Esports.

All dimasick Valorant settings

Relying on prosettings.net data, dimasick's in-game settings and equipment for 2022 are provided below.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.63

eDPI: 252

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.9

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment and Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins

Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super

About Dmitry "dimasick" Matvienko

Matvienko was used to high levels of competition and went through numerous prominent teams during the inaugural VCT tournament, such as One Breath Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. With the latter, he finished 1/4th in two European Challengers during phase 1 and advanced to 3/4th in the European Masters.

With the pro100 team, he won the 2019 Qi Banja Luka and the 2019 DreamHack Delhi Invitationals. Following Riot's tactical shooter debut in early 2020, several CS:GO professionals wanted a shift in their esports careers. While well-known figures such as ScreaM and others left, others stayed faithful to their Counter-Strike backgrounds.

With that being said, dimasick has presently won close to $24,000 from participating in various Valorant tournaments.

These are the settings used by dimasick while playing Valorant. Fans may utilize these variables and parameters, as well as a lot of hard effort, to become as excellent as their idol.

