DRX vs Evil Geniuses - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

11 days into the tournament, Valorant Champions 2023 is reaching its climax. Of the 16 teams that entered this event, only six remain in contention for the title and a grand prize of 1,000,000 USD. Of the squads still in this tournament, two are from the Americas League, two from the Pacific, one from EMEA, and one from China.

Day 12 of Valorant Champions 2023 will host two matches. The second game will be played between Korean team DRX and North American squad 9Evil Geniuses. Both have shown incredible performances in the tournament so far and have remained undefeated at Champions LA.

All things considered, this should be an interesting match.

DRX vs EG - Who will make it to the Upper Finals of Valorant Champions 2023?

Prediction

DRX vs. Evil Geniuses is going to be one of the most hyped matches at Valorant Champions 2023. As different as these teams are off-stage, they are closely matched in terms of gameplay.

With highly talented players on both sides, this game will come down to strong head-to-heads in nearly every role. One of the biggest fights to look out for will be between two Duelists, BuZz and Demon1. The battle involving the main Controllers, MaKo and jawgemo, and another one between in-game leaders (IGL) stax and Boostio will also be interesting to look at.

In the end, things will come down to which team shows up hotter on the server when it matters most. Both squads saw slow starts in their last couple of games, so a big factor in who wins will depend on which team adjusts better on the fly. Given this condition, DRX — the more experienced team — should have a slight edge and is more likely to come out on top.

Head-to-head

The two teams faced each other in the group stage of the Valorant Masters 2023 in Tokyo, where Evil Geniuses defeated DRX 2-0.

Recent results

Since their respective defeats in Masters Tokyo, both DRX and EG have been on a three-match win streak. At Valorant Champions 2023, the former has so far defeated the likes of LOUD, NAVI, and Bilibili Gaming. Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, has scored victories against FPX, FUT Esports, and EDward Gaming.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim “stax” Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Byung-chul Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Sang-Min Kim “MaKo” Myeong-gwan

Myeong-gwan Kim “Zest” Ki-seok

Ki-seok Pyeon "Termi" Seon-ho (Head coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

Livestream details

This match will be streamed on the official channels of Valorant Esports on Twitch and YouTube. These broadcasts will be in English. Readers wishing to catch the action in other languages may tune into one of their regional VCT channels. Other than this, many streamers — including Tarik — will be hosting live watch parties during the match. These individuals will offer additional banter and commentary.

DRX plays Evil Geniuses at Valorant Champions 2023 on August 19, 2023, at 3 pm PT / 12 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day) / 7 am JST (next day).

