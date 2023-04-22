DRX vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific League is currently in its fifth week, with matches taking place since April 25, 2023. The tournament features the top ten teams from the Asia Pacific region, all vying for a spot in Masters Tokyo 2023. Today's highly anticipated matchup is between DRX and Gen.G, two of the strongest teams in the competition.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the nail-biting show that the teams are going to put on. Here is everything you need to know about the teams competing in today's VCT Pacific League match.

DRX vs Gen.G: Who will win the second match of Week 5 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

DRX has been consistent throughout the year in multiple tournaments. Their growth as a team has been phenomenal and something that their rivals should be wary of. DRX's talented roster has proven their mettle time and time again by trading blows with the greatest teams on the international stage.

Gen.G has been delivering impressive performances throughout the entire VCT Pacific League tournament. The team's recent additions, GodDead and Sylvan, have displayed exceptional potential since joining the team. Gen.G's coordination has been outstanding, with each player holding their own in every match. Apart from this, the team appears to be determined to secure the top spot in the tournament.

It's a tough call to make in terms of predictions, but many fans have favored DRX due to their experience in the biggest international events. However, both teams have showcased exceptional performances in recent games and are in great form, so it will definitely be a close battle.

Head-to-head

DRX and Gen.G have clashed against each other in GES Asia, where DRX emerged victorious with a score of 2:1.

Recent results

DRX has been on a winning streak ever since the beginning of the tournament. They've crushed all their opponents with a consistent score of 2-0 in each of their matchups. Their form has looked impeccable in recent matches, and they will be a formidable opponent for Gen.G in today's VCT Pacific League match.

Recent Results : Gen.G(left) and DRX (right) (image via vlr.gg)

Likewise, Gen.G has also been on a consistent winning streak in this tournament. Although they haven't dominated every match with a 2-0 score, their performance in this tournament has been outstanding. They're the perfect team to battle against DRX, since they have a strong chance of winning the match.

Potential rosters

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-Min Kim "Zest" Ki-seok Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Gen.G:

Yu "TS" Tae-seok (IGL) Kim "Meteor" Tae-O Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won Yeon "eKo" Wang-ryong Ko "Sylvan" Young-sub Kim "GodDead" Sung-sin

Where to watch

Fans can catch the action between DRX and Gen.G live on VCT Pacific’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The game is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST / 7 am ET / 7 pm Singapore Time.

