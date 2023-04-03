The VCT Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, and the second week of the tournament is currently ongoing. The top ten teams from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are going neck and neck to secure a spot in VCT Masters 2023, which is to be held in Tokyo. Day 3 of the second week of the competition is set to bring us a matchup between Global Esports and DRX.

Here's everything you need to know about the teams going into the match today, April 3.

DRX vs Global Esports - Who will win today’s matchup in VCT Pacific League: Split 1

Predictions

DRX boasts a highly skilled roster of players who have proven their mastery of the game time and again. Besides dominating in several tournaments, DRX bagged third place in the VCT Champions in Istanbul. It has been observed more often than not that DRX has great synergy as a team, and their coordination is usually top-notch.

Global Esports had a great run in South-East Asia. However, their roster has seen a massive overhaul, with multiple new members joining the team. While their recent performances have shown promise, they need to get their act together and achieve excellence if they want to win against a team like DRX.

This matchup quite heavily favors DRX, owing to their brilliant performance in recent, as well as past, games. That said, Global Esports can always make the unexpected happen and turn the odds in their favor.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced off against each other.

Recent results

DRX has a strong reputation in Valorant's competitive scene. They've defeated many capable teams over the past few months, triumphing over most of their competitors in previous tournaments. Their recent win against ZETA DIVISION is definite proof of them being on track to seize the title for themselves. The team always shows up confident, and their calculated coordination is great to watch.

Global Esports(left) v DRX (right) - recent results. (image via vlr.gg)

Global Esports has, unfortunately, not experienced a similar high. Their recent loss to T1 put them in a tough spot. Global Esports had put up a very strong fight, and it was an entertaining match to watch, but they failed to seal the deal. That said, the team has the potential to power through their losses and give DRX some stiff competition.

Potential rosters

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-Min Kim "Zest" Ki-seok Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Global Esports:

Jordan "AYRIN" He Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki Kim "t3xture" Na-ra Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski Carla "Monyet" Nugraha

Where to watch

Fans can catch the action between DRX and Global Esports Division live on VCT Pacific’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The game is scheduled for April 3, 2023, 2:30 pm IST/2:00 am PST/ 6:00 pm JST and Seoul Time/11:00 am CEST.

