DRX vs Talon Esports - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The first stage of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 nears its conclusion as the 16-team Alpha stage bracket has been narrowed down to just four final teams. These four promising contenders will engage in their final Group Stage matchup on February 19, 2023, to earn two of the four available Playoffs slots.

On the final day of the VCT LOCK//IN Alpha stage, one of Korea's leading rosters, DRX, will take on Thailand's sole representatives, Talon Esports, in a decisive best-of-three matchup. The winner of the match will qualify for the LOCK//IN Playoffs, while the losing team will be sent home after their defeat.

DRX vs Talon: Who will win this semi-final matchup of VCT LOCK//IN Alpha Group?

Predictions

DRX and Talon Esports are two among the 10 franchised teams that will compete in the VCT Pacific League, with DRX representing Korea, and Talon representing Thailand. Both teams have notable players in their teams and have proven rosters from previous seasons of VCT.

The Korean powerhouse, DRX, is one of the only 3 franchised teams to retain their five main players heading into the 2023 season. The organization's main roster has been competing in VCT together since 2021, with players like stax, Rb, BuZz, Zest, and MaKo reigning over Valorant in Korea for almost two years.

In addition to their playing-five, DRX also has the 18-year-old prodigy, Foxy9, who is available to aid the team whenever required. DRX has an abundance of individual talent. However, what makes the team special is their meticulous strategizing and their cohesive team chemistry.

Similar to DRX, Talon Esports also has a roster with past experience in VCT events, with Crws, foxz, and sushiboys forming its core. These 3 players represented XERXIA and X10 Crit in previous seasons of VCT, and were reputed to be Thailand's top talent.

The remaining spots on Talon Esports are filled by talented Thai players like garnetS, JitboyS, and Thailand's very own, Patiphan, who retired from Overwatch to compete in Valorant once again. Patiphan, however, has not traveled with the team to Brazil due to a wrist injury.

Heading into this Alpha stage semi-finals matchup, DRX is the clear favorite. DRX was one of the strongest Asian teams heading into the tournament. After defeating teams such as BBL and Cloud9 in their leadup to this matchup, DRX has proven that they can take on even the best teams head-on and emerge victorious.

Talon Esports is also a promising team, with flawless victories over MIBR and Evil Geniuses giving them the momentum to continue in this single-elimination bracket. Talon's journey, however, is possibly nearing its conclusion with DRX appearing in their path. As a result, fans can expect DRX to win this best-of-three matchup and advance to the LOCK//IN playoffs.

Head-to-head

The current rosters of DRX and Talon Esports have played against each other only once before. This matchup came in the GES Asia Cup in November 2022, when both teams faced off in the Grand Finals of the event. DRX emerged the winner in this best-of-five encounter with a score of 3-0.

Recent results

DRX defeated BBL Esports (2-1) and Cloud9 (2-1) in their first two matches of the Alpha group to advance to the semi-finals of the Group Stage. Prior to that, they played in the ONE Pro Invitational, where they defeated some of Japan's best teams like ZETA DIVISION and DetonatioN FocusMe.

Talon Esports has witnessed flawless victories over MIBR (2-0) and Evil Geniuses (2-0) in the VCT LOCK//IN Alpha stage so far. The roster's first tournament as a new team was GES Asia, where Talon defeated ZETA DIVISION and lost to DRX.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Goo " Rb " Sang-Min

" Sang-Min Kim " Zest " Ki-seok

" Ki-seok Yu " BuZz " Byung-chul

" Byung-chul Kim " MaKo " Myeong-gwan

" Myeong-gwan Seon-ho "termi" Pyeon (Coach)

Talon Esports

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Mahatthananuyut Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Subsiriroj Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Ngamsaard Apiwat " GarnetS " Apiraksukumal

" Apiraksukumal Apiwat "garnetS" Apiraksukumal

Apiraksukumal Yuttanagorn "Zeus" Kaewkongyai (Head Coach)

Where to watch

Fans of Valorant can tune into Valorant's official YouTube and Twitch handles to watch this VCT LOCK//IN matchup. DRX will take on Talon Esports on February 19, 2023 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day).

