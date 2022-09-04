EDward Gaming vs Team Liquid: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After four days of yays and nays, Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) is about to walk into Day 5, hosting six teams and three much-awaited series of faceoffs. Everyone has had had their preliminary group stage matches, and three have already made it to the playoffs stage.

The upcoming matchups in the group stage will determine the remaining five teams that will be seeded into the playoffs. Today, fans will witness two best-of-three series for groups A and B, the losers of which will exit the tournament. The winners from yesterday's group C matchups will also clash for a best-of-three series today.

Group A's elimination faceoff will pitch EDward Gaming against Team Liquid. It will follow a 'loser out' format, letting the winner participate in a final decider clash to claim a spot in the playoffs. Either EDward Gaming or Team Liquid will see itself out of VCT Champions 2022 after today's first matchup ends.

This article will provide insights regarding today's much-awaited skirmish that will pitch one of EMEA's best rosters against the first, but promising, Chinese professional Valorant team.

EDward Gaming vs Team Liquid: Who will make it to the final step towards playoffs in VCT Champions 2022?

Both Team Liquid and EDward Gaming entered VCT Champions through their regional Last Chance Qualifiers and have fought through massive competition to be where they are right now.

Both rosters are capable of outplaying their opponents with their sheer discipline, impeccable strategies, and capable firepower.

Team Liquid faced defeat at the hands of Leviatán, as the latter managed to overpower the former on the opening day of VCT Championship. Similarly, EDward Gaming was dealt an unfortunate loss against Paper Rex as the latter switched to using discipline instead of leading with their chaotic, but humongous firepower.

Predictions

Team Liquid and EDward Gaming are now on the edge of having to leave behind the prestigious tournament. As a result, both teams are expected to be on their best form today, and make things difficult for each other. Predicting the odds for the knockout matchup is, as usual, not straightforward.

Team Liquid have been a long-standing team on the EMEA circuit and a prominent participant of VCT 2021. On the other hand, EDward Gaming are participating in their first international tournament and hence, might be lacking in enough experience.

That said, Team Liquid only enjoys a slight edge over EDward Gaming due to the difference in experience. The latter gave a very hard time to Paper Rex in their first group play and is expected to come prepared against Team Liquid's synergy-driven executions.

Head-to-head

EDward Gaming has never faced Team Liquid in a Valorant/VCT tournament before.

Recent results

As fans know, EDward Gaming dominated the East Asia Last Chance Qualifiers to enter VCT Champions 2022.

Team Liquid had a satisfactory performance in the EMEA Challengers stages and could only qualify for Masters Reykjavik this year. However, they couldn't garner enough circuit points to qualify for Champions 2022 directly. Instead, they emerged on top of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers and consequently, secured a spot for the ongoing year-end tournament.

Team Liquid has a longer history in VCT 2022 than EDward Gaming. However, this doesn't give the former the necessary upperhand enough to predict the odds in their favor.

Although the ScreaM-led team is heavy on experience and displays strong firepower and strategic executions, EDward Gaming's recent performances have been stellar. Hence, both teams seem to have equal odds when it comes to recent results.

Potential lineups

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Benrlitom Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Benrlitom Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Olkkonen Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko

Matvienko Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

EDward Gaming

Yongkang “ZmjjKK” Zheng

Zheng Sen “nobody” Xu Wang

Xu Wang Dong “ Life ” Hao Qu

” Hao Qu Shun “CHICHOO” Zhi Wan

Zhi Wan Hao “Haodong” Dong Guo

Where to watch

Fans all over the globe can watch their favorite team tackle a capable opponent via livestreams on YouTube, Twitch, and on Valorant esports' official website. In addition, they can also tune in to watch-parties hosted by notable Valorant streamers and creators.

